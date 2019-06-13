Ripple technical analysis: Can XRP/USD stay above $0.40?

XRP/USD has broken above the psychological $0.40 mark, gaining support above several important technical levels.

Bollinger bands and MACD oscillator indicate increasing volatility and bullish momentum in Ripple.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD went up from $0.393 to $0.402 throughout this Wednesday. In the early hours of Thursday, the price of XRP/USD went up further to $0.408. The price has gained support on the upward trending line. Immediate resistance lies at $0.41.

The daily XRP/USD is trending below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve and above the SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves. The Elliot oscillator has now gone into the negative zone following 13 straight bearish sessions.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

The latest session of the 4-hour XRP/USD price has gone above the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that the price is overvalued. The five latest sessions are trending above the SMA 20 curve.

The widening of the Bollinger jaw shows increasing market volatility. The signal line is diverging away from the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) line, indicating increasing bullish momentum.

XRP/USD hourly chart

The hourly XRP/USD was trending in a downward channel formation before the bulls took the price up from $0.399 to $0.408 within three hours.

The price was trending in the green Ichimoku cloud before the price had a bullish breakout. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator has crept into the overbought zone and is trending at 71.

Key Levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.4089 Today Daily Change 0.0061 Today Daily Change % 1.51 Today daily open 0.4028 Trends Daily SMA20 0.4143 Daily SMA50 0.3677 Daily SMA100 0.3459 Daily SMA200 0.3388 Levels Previous Daily High 0.4041 Previous Daily Low 0.3889 Previous Weekly High 0.4646 Previous Weekly Low 0.3839 Previous Monthly High 0.4741 Previous Monthly Low 0.2917 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.3983 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.3947 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.3931 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.3834 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.3779 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.4084 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.4139 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.4236



