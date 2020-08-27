Ripple Price Update: XRP/USD consolidates in a flag formation as analyst predicts even more upward movement

Analyst “Crypto Credible,” said that XRP is preparing to ignite a massive upward movement.

Technical analysis shows that XRP/USD is presently undervalued.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bulls have eked out an advantage for a second straight day as the price went up slightly from $0.2765 to $0.2772. The Elliott Oscillator shows ten straight red sessions. William’s %R is trending in the red zone, which indicates that the asset is presently undervalued.

XRP/USD is presently consolidating in a flag formation and faces strong resistance levels at $0.287, $0.291 (SMA 20) and $0.302. On the downside, there are three healthy support levels at $0.258, $0.2549 (SMA 50) and $0.2448.

A well-known digital asset analyst who goes by “Credible Crypto” has said that XRP is all set to ignite a massive move up. In a recent YouTube video, the analyst noted that the third-largest digital asset had started its bull run.