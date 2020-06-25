Ripple Price Prediction: Is XRP/USD at danger of falling towards $0.10 again?

- XRP has progressively lost strength compared to other top coins.
- XRP/USD is struggling to stay above $0.18 after another bear break.
It’s quite apparent that XRP has been weaker than Bitcoin or Ethereum. XRP, like most of the other altcoins, is following Bitcoin, however, every crash, XRP crashes harder and every bounce recovers less. The XRP/BTC pair has been in a huge downtrend basically since January 2018.
Not many positive indicators in favor of XRP
The decline in dominance is significant. The chart clearly shows that XRP’s dominance (blue) has been going down since 2019. Ethereum, for instance, only lost a little of its dominance, similarly, BCH is practically at the same level as it was at the start of 2019, BSV’s dominance has actually increased a little. Of course, this metric alone doesn’t necessarily indicate that XRP will go to $0 but it does show a clear weak trend.
Looking at the weekly chart of XRP, the downtrend is also quite notable, far weaker than most of the other coins. XRP is down 95% since its peak in January 2018. Ethereum is also down around 83% since its peak which might seem like a similar situation but it’s not. For Ethereum to be down 95%, the price would need to be at $67 approximately.
Even on the monthly chart, XRP is showing no signs of recovery, bears have been forming lower lows since January 2018. There is no reason to think XRP will not break the low of March at $0.11 in the coming months.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD bounces back after a dip under $9,000
Bitcoin price has bounced back after exploring areas under $9,000 on Thursday. The king of cryptocurrencies traded lows of $8,988 after plunging from $9,287 (opening value).
Bears tighten the grip as XRP/USD dives below $0.1800
Ripple (XRP) hit the low at $0.1785 on Thursday amid major sell-off across the cryptocurrency market; however, by the time of writing, the fourth-largest digital asset recovered to $0.1827.
ETH/USD regains ground, not out of the wood yet
ETH/USD is changing hands at $234.50, down nearly 6% in the recent 24 hours. The second-largest digital asset has been moving in sync with the market and touched the intraday low at $227.26 during early Asian hours. Currently, the coin is moving within a short-term bullish trend amid high volatility.
LTC/USD needs to recover above $43.50 to improve the short-term picture
Litecoin (LTC) dropped to the intraday low of $41.61 and recovered to $42.63 by the time of writing. The coin has been moving in sync with other digital assets, swept by a massive bearish wave.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.