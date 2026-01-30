Ripple (XRP) is trading under intense selling pressure, down over 2.5% intraday to $1.75 at the time of writing on Friday. The cross-border remittance token faced significant capital flight on Thursday, with the highest outflow from Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) since launch. With risk-off sentiment still persistent, XRP is at risk of extending the bearish momentum into the weekend.

XRP plunges as capital flight intensifies

XRP spot ETFs recorded the largest single-day outflow of nearly $93 million on Thursday, reducing the cumulative inflow to $1.17 billion and net assets under management to $1.21 billion. ETF flows serve as a gauge for market sentiment, with large or steady outflows indicating that investors lack confidence in XRP amid heightened Volatility.

XRP ETF flows | Source: CoinGlass

Meanwhile, liquidations hit a record $57 million on Friday, the highest in three months, according to CoinGlass data. If the current volatility continues and XRP price extends its downtrend, more traders will be forced out of their leveraged long positions, adding to the selling pressure.

XRP liquidation data | Source: CoinGlass

Retail interest in XRP is evidently declining as futures Open Interest (OI) fell to $3.21 billion on Friday, from $3.46 billion the previous day. OI tracks the notional value of outstanding futures contracts; hence, low retail activity indicates that investors lack confidence in the token’s ability to sustain an uptrend. It also means that investors are closing positions rather than opening new ones, depriving XRP of the tailwind to recover.

XRP Futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass

Technical outlook: Assessing XRP’s recovery potential

XRP hovers between support at $1.72 and support-turned resistance at $1.81, as bears push to extend their control. The down-trending 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2.00, the 100-day EMA at 2.13 and the 200-day EMA at $2.27 confirm the short-term bearish outlook.

An extended sell-off toward the April low of $1.61 could ensue if the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remains below its signal line on the daily chart. Red histogram bars expanding below the zero line could encourage investors to reduce exposure, adding to the selling pressure.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 34 on the same chart is poised to slide into oversold territory, as bearish momentum accelerates.

XRP/USDT daily chart

Still, XRP could head for a knee-jerk reversal as market participants react to United States (US) President Donald Trump's nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair – Warsh served as Fed governor and as an economic adviser to the president.

Crypto markets sold off as risk-off sentiment surged after Wednesday’s Fed decision to leave interest rates unchanged, offering no lifeline to riskier assets.

XRP sellers remain in control unless bulls push to reclaim December 31 support at $1.81 and the next key hurdle, the 50-day EMA at $2.00.