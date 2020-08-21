- XRP bulls have cracked $0.30 many times but they have been unable to keep the price there.
- Now $0.30 is the most important resistance and support level for XRP.
XRP has been fighting for the $0.30 level for the last month almost. It is now trading at around $0.29 after several failed attempts to stay above this decisive resistance level.
XRP has been one of the weakest cryptocurrencies throghout 2020 and continues struggling even after a general market breakout. Its trading volume has also been decreasing quite significantly even though Ripple, the company that uses XRP has been able to achieve several important partnerships.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
