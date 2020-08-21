XRP bulls have cracked $0.30 many times but they have been unable to keep the price there.

Now $0.30 is the most important resistance and support level for XRP.

XRP has been fighting for the $0.30 level for the last month almost. It is now trading at around $0.29 after several failed attempts to stay above this decisive resistance level.

XRP has been one of the weakest cryptocurrencies throghout 2020 and continues struggling even after a general market breakout. Its trading volume has also been decreasing quite significantly even though Ripple, the company that uses XRP has been able to achieve several important partnerships.