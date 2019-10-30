Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD looks to consolidate its position above the $0.30 zone

- XRP/USD is floating inside the green Ichimoku cloud.
- Ripple is still struggling to break past the upward trending line.
Ripple has had a bullish breakout from a flag formation as it looks to consolidate its position above the $0.30 level. Currently, the price has gone up from $0.302 to $0.304 and is floating inside the green Ichimoku cloud. The hourly breakdown shows us that intraday support and resistance lie at $0.299 and $0.305, respectively. This tells us that the bulls will want to target two different zones - $0.305 and the upward trending line to continue its upward momentum.
XRP/USD daily chart
The daily price chart is floating above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates sustained bullish market momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had a red session following three straight green sessions. The Bollinger width is around 0.15 showing standard market volatility.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
