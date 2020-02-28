Ripple trades 2% lower in another down day for cryptos.

The price is now between 3 key support and resistance zones.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

Ripple has had a serious fall from grace since hitting 0.3463 on February 15th.

Now the price has started to find some support at 0.2250.

This is a key level as it has been used in the past.

Above this level 0.2525 has been used 7 times on this chart alone.

And below the current price, 0.2126 is the next major support.

So you could say right now the price is in no man's land waiting for a confirmation break.

Additional Levels