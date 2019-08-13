- XRP/USD has gone down from $0.303 to $0.300 this Monday.
- The price has had a negative breakout from the channel formation.
XRP/USD had a bearish Monday, wherein the price fell from $0.303 to $0.300. Currently, the bulls are struggling to stay above the $0.300-level. The hourly price chart shows us that the price fell from $0.303 to $0.299. Following its brief fall from the $0.30-zone, the bulls stepped back in and took the price back up to $0.301, before the bulls corrected it to $0.300.
XRP/USD daily chart
The 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) has crossed over the SMA 50 curve, charting the “death cross” pattern. This is a very bearish sign, which signifies that the price may fall further. The daily chart was trending in a channel formation before the price had a bearish breakout. The 20-day Bollinger jaw is widening, which shows increasing market volatility. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing bullish momentum. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 42.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
