Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bears take control as the price sits on top of the SMA 50 curve

XRP/USD bears took back control after two straight bullish days.

The MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum.

The price faces strong resistance at $0.2111, SMA 200 and $0.2246.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bears took charge following two straight bullish days as the price dropped from $0.2042 to $0.2026. The MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator had a green session, following this Thursday’s red session. It looks like the bulls and bears are currently playing a tug-of-war for control, with the latter gaining a slight advantage.

Support and Resistance

XRP/USD has three strong resistance levels on top at $0.2111, SMA 200 and $0.2246. On the downside, the price is currently sitting on top of the SMA 50 curve. If the sellers do manage to conquer that, they will look to aim for SMA 20, $0.1931 and $0.1825.

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.2033 Today Daily Change -0.0009 Today Daily Change % -0.44 Today daily open 0.2042 Trends Daily SMA20 0.2008 Daily SMA50 0.2023 Daily SMA100 0.1953 Daily SMA200 0.2143 Levels Previous Daily High 0.2072 Previous Daily Low 0.1999 Previous Weekly High 0.2031 Previous Weekly Low 0.1855 Previous Monthly High 0.2268 Previous Monthly Low 0.178 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2044 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2027 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2004 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1965 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1931 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2076 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2111 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2149



