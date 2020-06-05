Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bears take control as the price sits on top of the SMA 50 curve

  • XRP/USD bears took back control after two straight bullish days.
  • The MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum.
  • The price faces strong resistance at $0.2111, SMA 200 and $0.2246. 

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bears took charge following two straight bullish days as the price dropped from $0.2042 to $0.2026. The MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator had a green session, following this Thursday’s red session. It looks like the bulls and bears are currently playing a tug-of-war for control, with the latter gaining a slight advantage.

Support and Resistance

XRP/USD has three strong resistance levels on top at $0.2111, SMA 200 and $0.2246. On the downside, the price is currently sitting on top of the SMA 50 curve. If the sellers do manage to conquer that, they will look to aim for SMA 20, $0.1931 and $0.1825.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2033
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.44
Today daily open 0.2042
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2008
Daily SMA50 0.2023
Daily SMA100 0.1953
Daily SMA200 0.2143
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2072
Previous Daily Low 0.1999
Previous Weekly High 0.2031
Previous Weekly Low 0.1855
Previous Monthly High 0.2268
Previous Monthly Low 0.178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2044
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2027
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2004
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1965
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1931
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2076
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2111
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2149

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

