Ripple Price Analysis: XRP primed for a rally towards $0.63 amid symmetrical triangle breakout

- XRP/USD confirms symmetrical triangle breakout on the 4H chart.
- XRP bulls storm through all the major averages, RSI looks north.
- Former SEC Chair White defends Ripple in pivotal crypto case.
The short-term outlook for Ripple (XRP/USD) appears bullish, with both the technical and fundamental factors supporting the No. 7 digital coin.
XRP/USD currently trades around $0.5730 adding over 1.50% on a daily basis. The coin, however, remains on track to book a weekly decline, as Bitcoin smashes through the 56,000 barrier for the first time on record.
Ripple could be drawing support from fundamental news, citing that a top American lawyer, Matt Stankiewicz, Managing Counsel at The Volkov Law Group, is looking at Ripple’s battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A settlement could ultimately prevent the XRP coin from trading within the United States, and Ripple will surely fight tooth and nail to prevent that from happening” Stankiewicz said.
Also, coming in support of Ripple in a crucial crypto case, former SEC Chair Mary Jo White said that the agency has made a blunder in suing Ripple for the alleged sale of unlicensed securities, in an interview with Fortune.
“There’s no way to sugarcoat it. They’re dead wrong legally and factually,” White said.
XRP/USD: Bulls cheer Friday’s technical breakout
XRP/USD: Four-hour chart
After charting a symmetrical triangle upside break on the four-hour sticks, Ripple eyes additional gains, as it recaptures the upward-sloping 50-simple moving average (SMA) at $0.5642.
The next critical barrier awaits at $0.60, which is the psychological magnate, beyond which the measured pattern target at $0.6360 aligns.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is on a steady rise towards the overbought territory, currently firming up around 59.25, offering additional zest to the XRP buyers.
On the flip side, any retracement below the 50-SMA resistance now support could expose the bullish 21-SMA cap at $0.5406.
Further south, the rising trendline support at $0.5209 could be put at risk. The next relevant line of defense for the bulls awaits at the upward-sloping 100-SMA at $0.5091.
XRP/USD: Additional levels to consider
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5720
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.64
|Today daily open
|0.5644
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.4951
|Daily SMA50
|0.3668
|Daily SMA100
|0.4147
|Daily SMA200
|0.3367
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5817
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5137
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6406
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.4819
|Previous Monthly High
|0.5167
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2109
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5557
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5397
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5249
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.4853
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.4569
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5928
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6212
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6607
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
