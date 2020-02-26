Ripple has fallen around 9% on Wednesday and could push further.

There are a couple of support levels just under where the price is now.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

Ripple is in free fall like the rest of the crypto majors on Wednesday.

The price is heading into a congestion zone between 0.21 and 0.23.

Within this consolidation area, the 0.2180 was used as support along with 0.21 which was is the major level.

If they break then the bears could be looking to the lows on the chart of 0.1760.

If anything the 0.200 round number support could also be a target too.

The main thing to do now is to keep an eye on a bounce at these levels as the price has fallen very far very fast.

Additonal levels