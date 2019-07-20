Ripple partner Bitso becomes the first platform in Latin America to earn a distributed ledger license from GFSC

- The license will also cover transactions made through Ripple’s XRP-based xRapid.
- The marketed positively to the news as XRP/USD went up from $0.319 to $0.324.
Ripple partner Bitso, a Mexico-based crypto exchange, became the first platform in Latin America to earn a distributed ledger license from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC). As per the company, custody, withdrawals, deposits and trading will be fully regulated by the GFSC. Bitso clarified that the new license will make sure that the company is following all regulatory requirements:
“This license gives Bitso a leading position as one of the most innovative financial services providers in LatAm and the world, by becoming the first exchange platform in LatAm, licensed and regulated by the GFSC…
The DLT License understands the modern need for robust and speedy interaction with regulators in this fast-moving area of business, while ensuring it continues to meet its regulatory and strategic objectives, bringing more protection and certainty for users.”
The license will also cover transactions made through Ripple’s XRP-based xRapid.
XRP/USD daily chart
The XRP/USD is trending in an upwards channel formation. This Saturday, the price went up from $0.319 to $0.324, following a bearish Friday wherein the price went down from $0.320 to $0.319. The Elliot oscillator shows three straight bullish sessions, while the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) shows that the signal line is about to cross over with the MACD line, indicating a reversal of bearish momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Opportunity in Bitcoin for bargain hunters
First, the strong bullish move yesterday by Bitcoin, which gained more than $1,000 in 60 minutes. The movement has placed the BTC/USD pair above all major moving averages and opens the door to further rises in the absence of relevant resistance.
Ripple’s XRP recovery from April lows marks the beginning to breakout
Ripple has dived massively from the recent highs. The breakout above both the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-D and the 100 SMA 1-D propelled XRP past critical hurdles. For the first in 2019, the price exchanged hands above $0.5.
Litecoin market overview: LTC/USD oversold and ready to bounce
Litecoin is showing signs of exhaustion from the downtrend experienced from the beginning of July. Recovery to June highs around $146 has been impossible with the path of least resistance having an affinity to the south.
Ethereum 2.0 January 3, 2020 launch date remains unconfirmed
The Ethereum ecosystem is preparing for what is known as the biggest milestone for the network, Ethereum 2.0. The new protocol is still in the development stages and researchers have recently told the community that it is possible that there will be a delay in the launch.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.