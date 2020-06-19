- Ripple owners are deep in red, the research shows.
- XRP/USD recovery capped by $0.1900. long-term resistance is $0.2030.
Ryan Watkins, a research analyst from Messari, believes that the vast majority of XRP holders are deep in red at the current stage. He found out that an average XRP investor bought the coins at a price of $1.38, which means they are losing money at a time when XRP costs $0.18.
Despite XRP having only closed above $1.00 on just 2.1% of its trading days, XRP’s aggregate estimated cost basis is $1.38. This suggests most XRP investors are deeply in the red, Watkins explained.
He based hist estimations on the so called realized capitalization, which is often considered as a more accurate measure than the commonly used market capitalization. A realized capitalization is an estimate of the aggregate cost basis of a cryptocurrency and is calculated from the valuation of each unit of supply at the price it last moved on-chain.
XRP/USD: technical picture
XRP/USD hit the intraday low at $0.1870 during early Asian hours and recovered to $0.1895 by press time. Despite the upside move, the coin is still below the critical barrier of $0.1900 that now serves as local resistance. A sustainable move above this area opens the way towards the next barrier of $0.2000. It is reinforced by 1-hour SMA100 and SMA200 as well as 4-hour SMA50. Once it is out of the way, a combination of 4-hour SMA200 and SMA100 will come into focus. They are clustered on approach to psychological $0.2000.
A pivotal resistance of $0.2030 contains a combination of strong technical factors, including daily SMA50, 38.2% Fibo retracement for the downside move from February 2020 high and an upper boundary of the previous consolidation channel.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
On the downside the price is supported by $0.1870, which includes the intraday low. A sustainable move below this area will triger more sell-off with the next aim at $01820-0.1800 and $0.1700 (23.6% Fibo retracement for the downside move from February 2020 high).
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD inverse H&S pattern, is a rally to $10,000 imminent?
Bitcoin price continues to suffer under the strong arm of the bears. The rejection from $9,600 seems unstoppable until Bitcoin returns to $9,000. Thursday’s support above $9,400 failed to hold, leaving a gap that has been ...
The majority of XRP holders are nursing losses
Ryan Watkins, a research analyst from Messari, believes that the vast majority of XRP holders are deep in red at the current stage. He found out that an average XRP investor bought the coins at a price of $1.38.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD slips under $230, will $225 hold?
Ethereum was able to hold above $230 during the Asian session on Friday. However, as we usher in the European session, renewed bearish pressure is seeing Ethereum spiral under $230. Ether is trading below the MA.
LTC/USD trends in a downward channel formation, within the green Ichimoku cloud
LTC/USD fell from $43.426 to $43.07 in the early hours of Friday as it continues to trend inside the green Ichimoku cloud. William’s%R is trending at -70, right next to the oversold zone following recent price action.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.