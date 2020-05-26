- Ripple’s CTO, David Schwartz, said that the firm is witnessing more demand for its remittance product than expected.
- He initially thought Ripple would only see demand in historically expensive payment routes with low levels of liquidity.
David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has said that the firm is experiencing more demand for its XRP-powered remittance product than expected. Schwartz said that he initially thought Ripple would only see demand in inefficient and historically expensive payment routes with low liquidity levels. Responding to a question regarding an apparent $1.5 million rise in 24-hour EUR/USD volume on Ripple’s ODL, Schwartz said that the customers are proving him wrong.
I didn't think it would make sense in corridors that are already so efficient and liquid, but we have customers who say the speed and availability at all hours and during holidays makes it useful to them. [email protected]
In November, Ripple had discussed its plans to expand the reach of ODL. The firm had promised to launch additional corridors in Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The liquidity solution currently serves popular companies, including goLance, Viamericas, MoneyGram, Interbank Peru and FlashFX.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
