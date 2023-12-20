Share:

XRP price bounced back from $0.600 to invalidate the short-term downtrend, which caused 10% corrections.

Ripple has achieved success in 2023 with its lawsuit win against the SEC and with Ireland's central bank registering it as a VASP.

CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated that the payment processor will maintain a compliance-first mindset going into 2024.

Ripple marked another milestone on Wednesday as the year comes to an end in the form of registering as a VASP with the Central Bank of Ireland. The event also happened to act as a bullish catalyst for XRP price, which broke through the recent downtrend. This also invoked Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse's thoughts, who discussed what the plan for 2024 is.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Ripple in 2024

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, in a tweet, stated that the payment processor will be heading into 2024 with a compliance-first mindset as they always have. This tweet was in reference to the recent regulatory win in Ireland.

Earlier in the day, the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) approved Ripple as a registered VASP (Virtual Asset Service Provider). This made the XRP parent company offer crypto services in the country in compliance with the necessary regulations.

Earlier this year, Ripple received a similar license in Dubai as well from the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Along with the win against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ripple has noted a successful 2023 in terms of regulatory milestones.

Going forward, this stance of the payment processor will prove to be a major catalyst for price action since Bitcoin receiving approval for spot ETFs from the SEC will usher in the need for regulatory compliance across the crypto space, and having an advantage on that front will prove to be beneficial for the price too.

Technical Analysis: XRP price notes a breakthrough

XRP price, trading at $0.619 at the time of writing, is observing a bounce back from the key support level of $0.600. This price point has been acting as a support for the altcoin for nearly a month now, and a fall through it would confirm the beginning of a bearish momentum.

However, the regulatory developments noted on Wednesday proved to be a bullish catalyst for XRP price, which managed to breach the downtrend line it had been trading under for the past two weeks.

The altcoin, per the price indicators Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), is observing waning bearishness, and another green candlestick would confirm a bullish momentum picking up. This will be key in pushing the price to $0.644 to flip it into a support floor.

XRP/USD 1-day chart

But another failed breach might prove to be a bearish signal, which would be confirmed if XRP price falls through $0.600 as well. This would invalidate the bullish thesis, bringing the altcoin to test $0.551 potentially.