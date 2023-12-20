- XRP price bounced back from $0.600 to invalidate the short-term downtrend, which caused 10% corrections.
- Ripple has achieved success in 2023 with its lawsuit win against the SEC and with Ireland's central bank registering it as a VASP.
- CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated that the payment processor will maintain a compliance-first mindset going into 2024.
Ripple marked another milestone on Wednesday as the year comes to an end in the form of registering as a VASP with the Central Bank of Ireland. The event also happened to act as a bullish catalyst for XRP price, which broke through the recent downtrend. This also invoked Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse's thoughts, who discussed what the plan for 2024 is.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Ripple in 2024
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, in a tweet, stated that the payment processor will be heading into 2024 with a compliance-first mindset as they always have. This tweet was in reference to the recent regulatory win in Ireland.
Earlier in the day, the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) approved Ripple as a registered VASP (Virtual Asset Service Provider). This made the XRP parent company offer crypto services in the country in compliance with the necessary regulations.
Earlier this year, Ripple received a similar license in Dubai as well from the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Along with the win against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ripple has noted a successful 2023 in terms of regulatory milestones.
Going forward, this stance of the payment processor will prove to be a major catalyst for price action since Bitcoin receiving approval for spot ETFs from the SEC will usher in the need for regulatory compliance across the crypto space, and having an advantage on that front will prove to be beneficial for the price too.
Technical Analysis: XRP price notes a breakthrough
XRP price, trading at $0.619 at the time of writing, is observing a bounce back from the key support level of $0.600. This price point has been acting as a support for the altcoin for nearly a month now, and a fall through it would confirm the beginning of a bearish momentum.
However, the regulatory developments noted on Wednesday proved to be a bullish catalyst for XRP price, which managed to breach the downtrend line it had been trading under for the past two weeks.
The altcoin, per the price indicators Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), is observing waning bearishness, and another green candlestick would confirm a bullish momentum picking up. This will be key in pushing the price to $0.644 to flip it into a support floor.
XRP/USD 1-day chart
But another failed breach might prove to be a bearish signal, which would be confirmed if XRP price falls through $0.600 as well. This would invalidate the bullish thesis, bringing the altcoin to test $0.551 potentially.
Cryptocurrency prices FAQs
How do new token launches or listings affect cryptocurrency prices?
Token launches like Arbitrum’s ARB airdrop and Optimism OP influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.
How do hacks affect cryptocurrency prices?
A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.
How do macroeconomic releases and events affect cryptocurrency prices?
Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence risk assets like Bitcoin, mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.
How do major crypto upgrades like halvings, hard forks affect cryptocurrency prices?
Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs. This has been observed in Bitcoin and Litecoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana surpasses XRP as fifth largest cryptocurrency by market cap, SOL price sustains above $76
Solana observed a spike in its volume between October 30 and December 19, as participants are attracted to the SOL ecosystem for the airdrops from Solana-based projects. Based on on-chain data Solana’s social dominance is close to six-month high, another sign of the project’s relevance among traders.
XRP could rally nearly 15% as Ripple gets crypto license in Ireland
Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty, said on Wednesday that the cross-border payment remittance firm got the approval to operate as a digital asset provider in Ireland. The green light to operate in the European country follows the approval of other licenses in Singapore and Dubai earlier this year.
Bitcoin price eyes $48,000 target amidst rising profitability of long term BTC holders
Bitcoin price sustained nearly 3% weekly gains as price steadied above the $42,500 level on Wednesday. According to a recent Glassnode report on Bitcoin, in 2023, long-term, short-term and average holders turned from unprofitable to a moderately profitable state following Bitcoin price gains in the fourth quarter.
Chainlink prioritizes Real World Asset Tokenization in 2024, LINK price eyes comeback to $16
In its fourth-quarter 2023 update, Chainlink outlined its three priorities for the upcoming year. Chainlink’s plans are the launch of its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), the introduction of a new data solution, and the launch of functions for developers on the blockchain.
Bitcoin: BTC cool-off prepares markets for crypto’s final two weeks of 2023
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown resilience in December, resisting selling pressure coming from a weekly supply barrier. It comes as traders exercise patience, resisting the urge to book profits and looking at the bigger picture as 2024 has multiple bullish catalysts lined up for Bitcoin.