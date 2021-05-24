After bouncing from our key level this weekend Ripple surge today more than 15% to the $0.96 level. The reversal here is not yet confirmed and I´m looking for exactly this before getting involved long in this market

The interpretation and use of the tradeing signals and market analysis generated by ogfx is at the sole discretion of the customer, subscriber, member or trader. OGFX and its owners shall not be responsible for any claims in losses directly consequential of any trading activity.