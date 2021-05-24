After bouncing from our key level this weekend Ripple surge today more than 15% to the $0.96 level. The reversal here is not yet confirmed and I´m looking for exactly this before getting involved long in this market
The interpretation and use of the tradeing signals and market analysis generated by ogfx is at the sole discretion of the customer, subscriber, member or trader. OGFX and its owners shall not be responsible for any claims in losses directly consequential of any trading activity.
China’s crackdown intensifies, while BTC suggests minor upswing
Bitcoin price seems to be facing trouble after the crash on May 19. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have promptly followed the pioneer cryptocurrency south.
Cardano remains indecisive
Cardano price has seen a healthy uptick over the past 24 hours but is currently hovering under a critical resistance level. Therefore, ADA shows no bias.
Dogecoin bulls approach last line of defense
Dogecoin price is fast approaching a critical demand zone that will decide the meme coin’s fate for the foreseeable future. A bounce from this pivotal area will allow buyers a chance to push DOGE to pre-crash levels and higher, but a failure will take it to lows last seen in mid-April.
Ethereum Classic looks to continue its descent
Ethereum Classic price is overrun by sellers that pushed it to slice through a pivotal resistance area. Now, ETC might continue to head lower as bullish momentum seems to have vanished.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.