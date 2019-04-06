The CEO of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse says that Ripple creates more value and is particularly reliable for small to medium enterprise (SMEs). Ripple has been at the forefront of international payments and has products and services that make remittances frictionless. Garlinghouse believes that SMEs can tap into the power of Ripple’s network.

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Cryptos sinking in the quicksand with the BTC/USD’s worst estimate at $5,500

There are several scenarios in play right now. If the falls bring a significant increase in volatility, the process will be quite fast and could be completed before the end of the current month. If volatility remains at current levels, the process can extend for longer, perhaps until the end of the summer.

TRON’s Justin Sun to have lunch with Warren Buffet

The head of Berkshire Hathaway, also known as "Oracle of Omaha," has been hosting the charity auction since 2000. The participant with the highest bid gets a chance to have lunch with Buffet, while the raised money is donated to the Glide Foundation.

Crypto market correction does not cause panic moods

At first glance, it sounds paradoxical, but a decline from recent highs can only strengthen confidence in the repetition of historical patterns and bring new buyers to the market. The trading volume of the first cryptocurrency climbed by 9.5% to $23 billion, indicating the activation of the sales by bears.

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD tests waters below $0.40



The third largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $17.6 billion has been moving in line with the global short-term bearish sentiments on the market. XRP is most actively traded on HitBTC against USDT and BTC with an average daily trading volume of $2.6 billion.











Get 24/7 Crypto updates in our social media channels: Give us a follow at @FXSCrypto and our FXStreet Crypto Trading Telegram channel