The cryptocurrency market is showing signs of a gradual recovery, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) all edging higher at the time of writing on Wednesday after the price declines seen a day earlier.

CoinGecko data shows the total cryptomarket capitalization is steady above $2.4 trillion as the Crypto King aims for a breakout above the $70,000 psychological level. Ethereum has returned above $2,000 and is testing its breakout strength amid a renewed institutional interest.

Meanwhile, XRP tries to breach the resistance at $1.50 as part of a larger breakout scope aiming at Sunday’s high at $1.67.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP see modest gains amid mixed ETF flows

Bitcoin showcases potential for a bullish shift as it edges up above $68,000. The modest price uptick is supported by an improving technical structure, with support provided by the lower end of the range around $65,115, tested last Thursday.

At the same time, Bitcoin spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) paint a grim picture, as reflected by approximately $105 million in outflows recorded on Tuesday. Cumulative inflows currently stand at $54.22 billion, with net assets under management at $85.52 billion.

Zooming out, total net assets reached a record $170 billion in October and have gradually declined to current levels as risk appetite has faded. Such a persistent decline negatively affects sentiment, making it difficult for Bitcoin to sustain an uptrend.

Bitcoin ETF flows | Source: SoSoValue

Ethereum, on the other hand, recorded inflows of approximately $49 million on Tuesday, outpacing both Bitcoin and XRP. The cumulative inflow now stands at $11.7 billion, with net assets under management at $11.47 billion. The total net assets soared to an all-time high of $25.71 billion in August, suggesting that interest in ETH ETFs has also dropped significantly.

Ethereum ETF flows | Source: SoSoValue

As for XRP spot ETFs, activity was muted on Tuesday, with no flows recorded, according to SoSoValue data. The cumulative inflow now stands at $1.23 billion, with net assets under management at $1.06 billion. As it did with BTC and ETH, total assets in XRP-related ETFs have also declined sharply after hitting a record high of $1.65 billion on January 5, suggesting that interest in US-listed XRP spot ETFs has gradually eased over the past weeks.

XRP ETF flows | Source: SoSoValue

Chart of the day: Bitcoin stabilizes ahead of potential breakout

Bitcoin has regained support at $68,000 from the daily open of $67,504, in an attempt for a decisive break above $70,000.

The uptick is supported by a buy signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, which is above its signal line on the daily chart, while the expanding green histogram bars prompt traders to increase their exposure.

At the same time, the Money Flow Index (MFI), an indicator that tracks the flow of money in and out of Bitcoin, is at 43 and rising toward the midline on the same chart. A continued uptrend would indicate steady risk appetite and increased momentum, supporting Bitcoin’s bullish thesis.

BTC/USDT daily chart

Altcoins technical outlook: Ethereum, XRP look poised for breakout

Ethereum is trading slightly above the previous day’s high of $2,025, supported by a strengthening technical outlook as observed on the daily chart.

The MACD indicator supports ETH’s intraday gains, sitting above the signal line on the same chart, while green histogram bars expand, encouraging investors to increase exposure. The MFI holds above 44, moving toward the midline.

A further increase above the midline would ascertain the bullish outlook and increase the odds of a breakout targeting the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which appears to limit the upside at $2,538. The nearest breakout target sits around $2,174, which aligns with the high from February 5.

ETH/USDT daily chart

XRP rises alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum, up by over 1% intraday and trading around $1.49 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The path of least resistance appears to be upward, as confirmed by the MACD indicator holding above its signal line on the daily chart.

XRP/USDT daily chart

Bulls seem ready for a break above the short-term hurdle at $1.50, supported by the surge in the flow of money into XRP, as reflected by the MFI rising to 53. The 50-day EMA at $1.71 is a key target alongside the 100-day EMA at $1.92.

Still, both moving averages are sloping upward, suggesting the trend could remain bearish unless bulls push to break the hurdles at $1.71 and $1.92.