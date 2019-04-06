Ripple is “more reliable service than the legacy system” for SMEs, says Brad Garlinghouse

“Ripple provides a smoother, more reliable service than the legacy system,” Brad Garlinghouse.

XRP/USD is still trading below the moving averages with short-term support at $0.4000.

The CEO of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse says that Ripple creates more value and is particularly reliable for small to medium enterprise (SMEs). Ripple has been at the forefront of international payments and has products and services that make remittances frictionless. Garlinghouse believes that SMEs can tap into the power of Ripple’s network.

“Ripple provides a smoother, more reliable service than the legacy system, and makes an impact on their bottom line. For SMEs in particular, that impact is huge.”

In the meantime, Ripple is trading at $0.4118 after recovering from the brief slide below $0.4000. Short short-term support has been established at $0.4000 with the $0.4100 functioning as developing support. XRP/USD is still trading below the moving averages whose decreasing gap pints towards an impending downtrend in the coming session.

