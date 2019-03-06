TRON’s Justin Sun to have lunch with Warren Buffet

The CEO of TRON Foundation has won a lunch with Warren Buffet at the annual charity auction.

Justin Sun wants to bring along seven crypto proponents and try to change Buffet’s mind about digital assets.

A creator of TRON and a CEO of TRON Foundation aims to win a lunch wants Warren Buffet and attempt to change his mind about cryptocurrencies.

"I officially announce I've won the record-setting 20th-anniversary charity lunch hosted by @WarrenBuffett. I'll also invite #blockchain industry leaders to meet with a titan of investment. I hope this benefits everyone," he announced in his recent tweet.

The head of Berkshire Hathaway, also known as "Oracle of Omaha," has been hosting the charity auction since 2000. The participant with the highest bid gets a chance to have lunch with Buffet, while the raised money is donated to the Glide Foundation.

Justin Sun placed a bid of $4.57 million, breaking the previous year's winning bid of$3.3 million. Since 2000, Buffet raised over $32 million for Glide Foundation.

The Tron's founder will meet Buffett at Smith & Wollensky's in Manhattan. He plans to invite seven crypto-industry leaders to the lunch.

"As some of you might know, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said publicly he sees no 'unique value' in Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency. Yet, he has pointed to the potential in blockchain, the underlying technology behind all cryptocurrency. I look at the upcoming lunch with Buffett as an opportunity to seek mutual understanding and growth," he wrote in his blog post.

Meanwhile, Warren Buffet, the long-term cryptocurrency critic, said that he was looking forward to meeting Justin and his friends.