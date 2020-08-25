“Rich Dad Poor Dad” author predicts a banking crisis, urges people to buy Bitcoin

- Billionaire investor Warren Buffet has recently slashed US bank stocks to purchase gold mining stocks.
- Popular author Robert Kiyosaki said that a major banking crisis is at hand.
- He advised people to buy gold and digital assets like Bitcoin.
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has recently advised people to invest in gold and digital assets like Bitcoin as crisis looms in the banking sector. A few days back, billionaire investor Warren Buffet reportedly dumped US bank stocks to purchase gold mining stocks. According to several mainstream media reports, Buffet slashed a lot of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings in some major Wall Street banks such as Wells Fargo and JP Morgan Chase.
After selling the shares, Berkshire purchased stock worth nearly $564 million in Barrick Gold, one of the world's largest gold mining companies. Kiyosaki said that Buffett decided to move away from banks and turn to gold investments because banks are bankrupt and a major banking crisis is at hand.
WHY BUFFET is OUT OF BANKS . Banks bankrupt. MAJOR BANKING CRISIS COMING FAST. Fed & Treasury to take over banking system? Fed and Treasury “helicopter fake money” direct to people to avoid mass rioting? Not a time to “Think about it.” How much gold, silver, Bitcoin do you have?— therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 21, 2020
He concluded his advice by asking, “How much gold, silver, Bitcoin do you have?”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bulls face immediate resistance
BTC/USD bears took over control as the price fell from $11,756 to $11,748. Further price drop is expected as the daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support levels. On the upside, the price faces ...
Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD struggles to stay above $0.2880
XRP/USD bears took charge in the early hours of Tuesday as the price fell from $0.2887 to $0.2880. The price is presently trending in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger band, which has narrowed ...
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD free-fall back to $380 beckons
Ethereum has been nurturing a recovery momentum since the weekend dip to $380. The bulls’ efforts yielded on Monday with Ether reclaiming support at $400. However, the bullish price action was cut short ...
Tron Price Forecast: TRX/USD struggles to build momentum beyond $0.025
Tron price has been dealing with an increase in selling activity since it hit a wall at $0.3255. The losses were unstoppable at $0.03 which allowed the bears to increase their grip on the price, leading to a breakdown ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.