“Rich Dad Poor Dad” author predicts a banking crisis, urges people to buy Bitcoin

Billionaire investor Warren Buffet has recently slashed US bank stocks to purchase gold mining stocks.

Popular author Robert Kiyosaki said that a major banking crisis is at hand.

He advised people to buy gold and digital assets like Bitcoin.

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has recently advised people to invest in gold and digital assets like Bitcoin as crisis looms in the banking sector. A few days back, billionaire investor Warren Buffet reportedly dumped US bank stocks to purchase gold mining stocks. According to several mainstream media reports, Buffet slashed a lot of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings in some major Wall Street banks such as Wells Fargo and JP Morgan Chase.

After selling the shares, Berkshire purchased stock worth nearly $564 million in Barrick Gold, one of the world's largest gold mining companies. Kiyosaki said that Buffett decided to move away from banks and turn to gold investments because banks are bankrupt and a major banking crisis is at hand.

WHY BUFFET is OUT OF BANKS . Banks bankrupt. MAJOR BANKING CRISIS COMING FAST. Fed & Treasury to take over banking system? Fed and Treasury “helicopter fake money” direct to people to avoid mass rioting? Not a time to “Think about it.” How much gold, silver, Bitcoin do you have? — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 21, 2020

He concluded his advice by asking, “How much gold, silver, Bitcoin do you have?”