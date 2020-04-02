Report: Crypto regulations in Japan likely to help new market entrants in the long run

- A Japanese law firm reps said that local regulations for crypto exchanges are “far stricter” than in most other nations.
- However, they believe this will be helpful for new players in the long run.
A Japan-based law firm So & Sato, released a new report, which reveals that strict crypto regulations in the country are likely to benefit new players in the long term. The report covered all aspects of digital assets in Japan, from tokenized securities to crypto derivatives.
In an interview with Cointelegraph Japan, Joerg Schmidt and So Saito from So & Sato said that local regulations for crypto exchanges are “far stricter” than in many other nations. However, they believe this will be helpful in the long run because it encourages the traditional finance world to get involved:
The market is highly regulated in Japan. What seems to be a regulatory overkill, at first sight, is likely to help the market to mature in the mid to long term. This will allow more institutional players to enter the market and to increase their stake in the digital asset space.
Generally, crypto-related regulations in the country fall under the Payment Services Act (PSA) and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (FIEA). In May, amendments passed for both acts tightening the current regulations will enter into force. Under the new PSA regulations, crypto exchanges have to employ third-party operators to keep hold of their users’ money, separating it from their own cash flow.
As per the local law, Japanese crypto exchanges must obtain a license through the country’s Financial Services Agency (FSA). Meanwhile, foreign-based exchanges must hold a license both in their home jurisdiction and in Japan.
To register as a crypto asset exchange [in Japan], companies must meet certain criteria. Local companies must be incorporated as a stock company and have a minimum capital of JPY 10 million. An exchange must further ensure that its net assets do not fall below the amount of users’ funds that are stored in a hot wallet.
At the moment, there are 23 exchanges registered with the FSA, although none of them are yet foreign operated. OKCoin, which operates a subsidiary in Japan, recently obtained a license. Explaining why the regulations seem to discourage overseas exchanges, So said:
Some Chinese exchanges have purchased an already-licensed Japanese exchange, so it’s open for foreign exchanges to take over licensed entities in Japan. But under the regulations, if foreign crypto exchanges themselves want to obtain Japanese licenses, they need to have similar licenses in their countries under the current regulations. There are not so many similar exchanges in foreign countries.
So & Sato said that exchanges from countries such as the US are likely to be granted licenses because they have thorough regulations in place.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000. However, the buyers failed to develop an upside momentum above the critical resistance and the coin returned to $6,900 by press time.
Why XRP/USD bottom eyes $0.05 mid-2020?
Ripple has remained relatively bullish from Monday this week following a breakdown over the weekend. XRP/USD refreshed the levels around $0.16 before focusing on recalling the ground towards $0.20.
ETH/USD needs to retest $140.00 before another attempt at $150.00
ETH/USD is changing hands at $144.50. The second-largest digital asset has gained nearly 4% in the recent 24 hours amid Bitcoin-led recovery on the cryptocurrency market.
IOTA Price Analysis: IOTA scored by Crypto Ratings Council; IOT/USD goes into recovery mode
IOTA, now the 24th largest digital asset with the current market value of $429 million and an average daily trading volume of $12 million. At the time of writing, IOT/USD is changing hands at $0.1528.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.