Render price to take a 15% step back, while the uptrend for RNDR is still in good shape

- Render price drops lower in the ASIA PAC and European sessions on Wednesday.
- RNDR grows overheated after a firm rally since early April.
- With some profit-taking underway, price action could drop as much as 15% before meeting substantial support.
Render (RNDR) price has sold off over 7% for the day as both the ASIA PAC and European sessions have given up on the altcoin’s upside thesis. The sell-off comes after RNDR has been on a staggering and relentless rally since early April and desperately needs a cooldown. Keeping the uptrend intact, RNDR could still tank as much as 15% before finding support.
Render price needs a small step back before advancing again
Render price has been on a staggering rally since early April that has amounted to a whopping 186% price increase. It is not abnormal then that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has spent more time in the overbought than in the oversold area during that period. After hitting a curb at $2.80, it appears to be time once again for a cold shower in this rally.
RNDR could find initial support in that cooldown moment near $2.45 with a very slim ascending trendline (orange). It is quite fragile though as it has been broken on previous occasions. Instead, look for $2.19 as a very firm entry-level as it has been acting as a pivotal price during the rally. This means that a roughly 15% fade could get underway.
RNDR/USD 4H-chart
The RSI has already nudged lower on the back of the sell-off on Wednesday morning and could be enough to bring the RSI back to neutral near 50. That would fall in line with a simple bounce off that nearby ascending trendline at $2.45. The topside target is at $2.95 with the monthly R1 as a cap.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
