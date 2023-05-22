RNDR Price Forecast: Do-or-die for bulls as Render Token confronts a critical hurdle

- Render Token price is at an inflection point as the $2.5 hurdle comes into play for the 12th time in a month.
- RNDR could breach this hurdle for 25% gains or repel it for 30% losses, depending on how bulls play their hand.
- While indicators favor bulls, investors should not disregard the magnetic pull of the insufficiency represented in the FVG.
Render Token (RNDR) price is at an inflection point as the token faces a rather formidable barrier. Several attempts to break above this hurdle have either failed or proven premature as the price pulled back almost immediately. As such, the next move for the GPU-computing token depends on how bulls play their hand going forward with or without the influence of Bitcoin (BTC).
Also Read: Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC set to punish greedy bulls
RNDR price is at crossroads
Render Token (RNDR) price action has shown stark volatility since early February after a 450% climb between January and February 7. Between April 26 and May 22, Render Token price made almost 12 goes at this barricade but was rejected every time, with three breakouts above the level proving premature as bulls lacked adequate momentum. For the intelligent reader, a decisive break might be a long green daily candlestick extending above the resistance high and itself closing near its high, solidifying the bullish stance.
Nevertheless, the odds favor the bulls, considering RNDR price had strong downward support due to buying pressure from the 50-, 100-, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) at $1.9, $1.6, and $1.4, respectively.
Therefore, an increase in buyer momentum could fuel a break above the $2.5 resistance level, paving the way for a 25% extension from the current price to the $3.0 target.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) position at 62 and above the mean line also adds credence to the bullish thesis, suggesting bulls are ahead and that there is still more room north before Render Token becomes overbought.
Further, the Awesome Oscillators (AO) are also in the positive region with a strong inclination towards bullishness as the green bars push further above the midline.
RNDR/USDT 1-Day Chart
Conversely, if buyer momentum wanes or traders begin early profit-taking, the Render Token price could repel the $2.5 barricade. This repulsion could be reinvigorated by the magnetic pull of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) shown in red.
Fair Value Gaps are created within a three-candle sequence and are commonly visualized on the chart as a large candle whose neighboring candles’ upper and lower wicks do not fully overlap the large candle. In this case, the May 16 and May 18 wicks fail to overlap the long candle on May 17. With this vacuum acting as a magnet, RNDR could drop 20% to tag the 50-day EMA at the $1.9 support level, thereby completing the inefficiency highlighted in pink.
In the dire case, RNDR price could complete a 30% descent, tagging the support confluence between the horizontal line and the 100-day EMA at $1.6. Failure of both these critical buyer congestion zones to hold could catalyze a selling spree toward the 200-day EMA at $1.4 or a drop-down to the $0.9 range low.
It should be noted that the RSI had just tipped downward, often interpreted as bulls leaving the market. This would favor the downside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC set to punish greedy bulls
Bitcoin price is at a stage where if history repeats, it could catch investors off guard. Bulls are likely being set up for a trap, which will cause massive liquidations for holders of Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins.
PEPE price action is underpinned, but the upside breakout still looks thin
PEPE price is heading sideways to lower as the newcomer among the altcoin family has enjoyed its first minutes of fame and is now fading into the background.
Aptos price goes awry as technical analysis points to 15% implosion
APT price is trading in a very mathematical way as both descending and ascending trendlines cross one another at $8.06. At that same price tag, a pivotal horizontal level can be detected, and it could mean big trouble ahead once broken.
Vitalik Buterin warns against risks of overloading the Ethereum network
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of the largest smart contract blockchain network, published on Sunday a warning against the risks of overloading the Ethereum consensus layer.
Bitcoin: BTC unchanged, but bullish recovery is still on the cards
Bitcoin price outlook on the weekly chart has not changed much. BTC is still trying to find a stable support level for a recovery rally, but things could get worse if sellers overwhelm the next accumulation zone.