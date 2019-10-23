Putin is the most influential person in the blockchain industry, says Binance CEO

- CZ said that Binance might provide user information to Russian financial regulators.
- Binance will also add support for the Russian ruble in the future.
According to Binance CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the Russian President Vladimir Putin is the most influential person in the blockchain industry. Zhao strongly believes that the Russian Federation may likely adopt the bill on regulating digital money in the future. Zhao also stated that Binance might provide user information to Russian financial regulators in some cases. He also gave a fair warning to people associated with crime to stay out of the trading platform, he said:
“As a rule, we do not provide information to any regulator en masse. But in individual cases - yes [...] therefore, if you are engaged in crime, you sign up with Binance.”
As previously reported by Cointelegraph, Binance will soon add support for the Russian ruble.
At the Open Innovations Forum in Moscow, a Russian government-led event, Zhao said that this will enable Russian users to buy cryptocurrencies directly using rubles. Although Binance affirmed that it added a ruble-crypto pair to Cointelegraph, it didn’t give any information on why the ruble was their first choice for their first fiat-crypto trading pair.
