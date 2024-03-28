- Prisma Finance suffers $9 million exploit on Thursday, exploiter currently holds stolen funds in Ether wallet.
- The exploit is yet to end, project’s vault is being drained on Friday.
- PRISMA price took 25% losses on the day.
Prisma Finance (PRISMA) is being exploited, and the attacker has so far pulled $9 million in Ethereum from the borrowing protocol. Prisma asked vault owners to take the necessary steps to protect funds from the ongoing attack in an official tweet on X.
PRISMA token suffered a steep decline, wiping out 25% of its value within hours on Thursday.
PRISMA Finance exploit catalyzes steep decline in token price
The decentralized borrowing protocol’s team announced that Prisma is under attack and there is an investigation to identify the cause. The team will release a post-mortem analysis and further updates for PRISMA holders, according to their official tweets on X.
To vault owners, please disable delegate approval:— Prisma Finance (@PrismaFi) March 28, 2024
LST:https://t.co/SJCjPCxv56
_delegate: 0xcC7218100da61441905e0c327749972e3CBee9EE
_isApproved: false
LRT:https://t.co/PyY6bhdJAi
_delegate: 0xC3eAf094e2586965244aB6534f6Dc69c6C16b5D5
_isApproved: false
We are aware of a possible exploit on Prisma.— Prisma Finance (@PrismaFi) March 28, 2024
Core engineering contributors will pause the protocol and investigate.
We'll share an update and a post-mortem.
The protocol’s core engineering contributors have paused the chain to investigate.
The borrowing protocol warned users against phishing links and asked PRISMA holders to pay heed to official communication only.
During the next hours, be careful with phishing links of all sort.— Prisma Finance (@PrismaFi) March 28, 2024
Trust only official communication channel pleasehttps://t.co/pTLFdoLLSr
Cyvers, a Web3 security platform, first detected suspicious transactions on the blockchain and estimated the total loss to $9 million. Cyvers’ investigation reveals that the attacker used crypto exchange FixedFloat to fund the attack.
PeckShield, another leading cyber security firm, confirmed the attack and noted that Prisma mkUSD and wrapped, staked Ether tokens have been lost to the exploit.
UPDATEOur system has detected multiple suspicious transactions with @PrismaFi and still ongoing!— Cyvers Alerts (@CyversAlerts) March 28, 2024
Total loss so far is around $9M. Attacker has funded by @FixedFloat!
Our system has detected the malicious contract 2 min earlier than hack transactions!
Our system would… https://t.co/9myoV8DL22 pic.twitter.com/SxT5yYZy7U
Blockchain security firm PeckShield also confirmed the attack, suggesting Prisma mkUSD and wrapped stETH are among the stolen assets.
Hi @PrismaFi, you may want to a look (w/ $8.1m) pic.twitter.com/VQ8tnv6dYW— PeckShield Inc. (@peckshield) March 28, 2024
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
