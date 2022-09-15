- Ethereum went through the Merge during the early hours of September 15, which was followed by a drop in ETH price.
- ETHW/USD and ETHW/USDT pairs have been listed on FTX, FTX.US, and ByBit, among two other crypto exchanges.
- The next critical support for ETH lies at $1,429, losing of which will push ETH back towards July lows.
The transition from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS) has been the most awaited moment in Ethereum's history. On Thursday, the moment finally arrived when the network went through the Merge bringing the Beacon Chain and the mainnet together.
However, the response wasn't as expected, and in lieu of the lack of optimism, a new form of ETH token rose up.
Ethereum Proof of Work token arrives
Long rumored to be true, the Ethereum PoW token (ETHW) was finally found to not only exist but also be listed on big-name cryptocurrency exchanges such as FTX, its US arm FTX.US and ByBit. The latter even went on to confirm the same on Twitter earlier on Thursday,
$ETHW/USDT is now LIVE for Spot trading!— Bybit (@Bybit_Official) September 15, 2022
$ETHW deposits and withdrawals are coming soon!
Trade now with 0 fees: https://t.co/EE7fn790nl
Find out more: https://t.co/l4RTaTOJ7C pic.twitter.com/MkL16u4ekG
Diving further, it was found that along with ByBit and FTX, MEXC Global and Gate.io also listed the ETHW token. Known to be the Ethereum PoW Fork IOU, it was found to be trading at $38.91, following an 18.96% drop during the trading hours.
ETHW 24-hour price chart
The token, despite being created as a counter to the ETH token, was impacted by the bearish markets resulting in the price drop.
Ethereum fails to rise
On the other hand, the ETH token from which growth was expected disappointed its investors as it slipped on the charts instead of going up. Down by 7.36% in the last 24 hours, ETH is currently trading at the price of $1,516, inching closer to the crucial support of $1,429.
This level has been historically tested and is also very close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the April market top, which is the last support line before ETH loses the strength to recover its previous losses.
Since, at the moment, it's a sell-the-news affair, next week’s price action will be important in determining whether the Merge was a piece of good news for Ethereum's price or not.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
It's a post Merge sell the news affair as Ethereum price crumbles
Ethereum price is fighting to find footing after slipping below $1,600. The last few days have seen the newest proof-of-stake crypto asset lose at least 16% of its value due to intensifying external economic forces. Declines are likely to stretch beneath $1,500 despite Ethereum activating the Merge earlier on Thursday.
Cardano price did what was expected, after the pressure built up on $0.46 to break
ADA sees investors focusing on retail numbers out of the US today, as markets try to get their heads around a myriad of moving elements – from the EU measures to tackle the energy crisis, to Japan where the central bank is near to intervening in forex markets.
Chainlink is the industry standard for on-chain climate data but is it reflected in LINK price?
Chainlink price is dangerously hovering within a rising channel while losses to $5.80 linger. Enterprise-grade middleware from Chainlink can help organizations develop climate markets and enhance energy management. LINK may hold support at the 100-day SMA.
Crypto.com hints at a 16% move
CRO consolidates around the $0.108 support level before establishing a directional bias. Investors can expect a 16% ascent to $0.126 to collect the sell-stop liquidity. A daily candlestick close below $0.108 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin: Macro bearish trend persists, but a respite for BTC bulls
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.