- MATIC price has declined by nearly 20% in the span of a week, trading at $0.7179.
- Loyal Polygon investors have seen an increase in concentration, with long-term holders now commanding over 54% of the MATIC supply.
- The biggest chunk of the entire circulating supply of 4.72 billion MATIC sits at $0.9413, which calls for a 30% increase.
MATIC price joined the rest of the crypto market in registering declines over the last few days but went a little further after adding more to its losses in the last 24 hours. The investors are now being tested in their ability to refrain from panic selling as their rewards lie far away.
MATIC price sees more pressure
MATIC price trading at $0.7179 has lost close to 20% of its value in the last couple of days, bringing the altcoin to a key support level. The level marked at $0.7043 has remained unbroken for nearly nine months now, last observing a test in September 2022.
MATIC/USD 1-day chart
Interestingly, in addition to the decline, the bearishness present in the market at the moment is enough to trigger selling at the hands of investors, especially those who lost 20% in a week. But MATIC holders have and are proving to be pretty tough.
These investors have been refraining from selling their MATIC, holding on to their supply for more than a year now. As a matter of fact, the investors that bought within the last month, too, are of the opinion of HODLing.
This is visible in the distribution of the entire MATIC circulating supply, as nearly 54.5% of it is sitting in the hands of HODLers or long-term holders.
MATIC supply distribution by time held
The rest of the 45.5% is mostly concentrated with the mid-term holders (Cruiser), who control 43% of all MATIC, leaving a little over 2% for the short-term holders who are more prone to selling.
But in order for these investors to be rewarded, MATIC would need to note an at least 30% rally and tag flip $0.9413 into a support floor. The reason behind this is the 4.72 billion MATIC worth over $3.3 billion that was purchased at this price point.
Although until that point, there are another 1.5 billion MATIC tokens awaiting profits, this chunk matters the most as it accounts for more than 70% of the entire supply.
MATIC GIOM
Thus, for investors to achieve such profitability, persistence is expected out of MATIC holders as it might take the altcoin a while to mark a more than 30% rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
This is why a mere 15% rally in Lido DAO price could be a game-changer for LDO holders
Lido DAO price is following the rest of the market due to the regulatory events that transpired in the last few days. However, the DeFi token is generally unlikely to pursue the path set by any other cryptocurrencies, including the likes of Bitcoin. This might play in favor of LDO.
LINK holders opt to sell as Chainlink price falls by 9% in a week, new investors on the rise
Chainlink price, after following the broader market cues, is nearing a key support level that was last visited by the coin in January this year. This has discouraged LINK holders to the point where selling has become a preferred option. However, newer investors are countering this selling by accumulating, preventing a severe decline.
Optimism price could rally 50% as network upgrade inspires new wave of OP adoption
Optimism (OP) price appears to have found support after a new buyer congestion zone came into effect to prevent the free fall. Accordingly, the Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) token is trading horizontally, giving bulls time to accumulate OP at affordable rates.
Binance CEO addresses chat records disclosed by the SEC
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has issued an internal address to company staff, asking them to focus on work and developing products people can use. The internal memo comes after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosed chat records between Binance employees in an attempt to support its case against the largest crypto exchange by trading volume.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies that outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum this week
The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on cryptocurrencies triggered a correction in the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and several altcoins with large market capitalization.