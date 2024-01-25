- Polygon announced a new scaling paradigm called “Aggregation” after Monolithic & Modular was launched.
- Set to go live on the mainnet in February, the aggregation chain will introduce unified liquidity across the entire Polygon ecosystem.
- MATIC price, on the other hand, is witnessing a bearish Head and Shoulders pattern, which suggests a 41% crash is likely.
MATIC price has a shot at invalidating the bearish momentum building up on its chart owing to crucial network development. Polygon is making advances in the interoperability space, and it is starting with intra-operability with a twist.
Polygon launches ”Aggregation”
Polygon took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the launch of its new “Aggregation” chain that is set to act as a blockchain scaling paradigm. This would be the next in line after the Monolithic and Modular paradigm. As described by Polygon, Aggregation is,
“A novel solution combining the benefits of monolithic & modular designs by unifying liquidity via safe, near-instant atomic cross-chain txs using ZK proofs.
Put simply, Aggregation leverages the good parts of Monolithic and Modular paradigms by combining the scaling efficiency of Monolithic and the sovereignty obtained from Modular. Furthermore, the “AggLayer” will act as a shared sequencer by operating as a decentralized protocol that enables atomic, synchronous composability across aggregated chains without sacrificing sovereignty.
Set to go live on the Polygon mainnet in February, the development is expected to draw the attention of the crypto community.
Some, however, did not seem to be truly on board with the plans, as a user tweeted,
Polygon changes their thesis like a drag queen changes outfits— Space Cadet (@solspacecadet) January 24, 2024
While others are pining for a more positive response from the price action.
MATIC price gets a lifeline
MATIC price,, currently trading at $0.73, is presently trading below the crucial support line of $0.75. This line had not been broken through in nearly two months, intensifying the bearish momentum.
This momentum first gained strength as MATIC fell through the neckline of $0.75 on a bearish Head and Shoulders price pattern. This bearish reversal formation indicates a likely trend reversal.
Its significance lies in signaling a shift from bullish to bearish sentiment. The connecting neckline, linking the lows of the peaks of the head and two shoulders on either side, becomes crucial, with a confirmed breach beneath it serving as a strong indicator of a potential downtrend.
In the case of MATIC, this neckline is formed at $0.75 and falls below $0.70 or $0.65 will confirm the bearish pattern. However, for the head and shoulders to succeed, MATIC would need to correct to $0.43, which is the target price set according to the pattern. This decline would mark a 41% crash.
MATIC/USD 1-day chart
But if the altcoin can manage to prevent a decline below the $0.65 mark or bounce off $0.70, it could invalidate the head and shoulders pattern. In doing so, it would also invalidate the bearish thesis and likely shoot up to $0.80 and beyond.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
