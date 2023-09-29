Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT reversal seems inevitable after 92% correction from all-time high

Share:

Polkadot price trades inside a tight range above a critical support level of $3.98.

The daily RSI produced a higher high, signaling a surge in bullish momentum and a potential breakout scenario.

DOT needs to overcome the $4.31 hurdle to attempt a retest of $4.80 and higher levels.

A daily candlestick close below $3.98 will invalidate the upward reversal thesis and could trigger a 7% crash to $3.70.

Polkadot (DOT) price, in nearly two years, has shed 92.91% from its all-time high of $55.09. The massive downswing in DOT has pushed it down to levels that were last seen in October 2020. Hence, the chances of this altcoin forming a bottom and rallying are high.

Polkadot price coils up

Polkadot price is down 92.91% from its all-time high and currently trades in a tight range. The three lower highs and equal lows on the daily chart have created a descending triangle setup. Descending triangles, when formed after a rally or at the top of a trend, could result in a downtrend upon breakout. But since DOT is down 92.91% from its all-time high, the chances of a downward breakout are less.

Despite the bearishness of this technical formation, a closer look at the momentum indicator suggests otherwise.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which produced a series of lower highs since mid-July, has produced a higher high, breaching a declining trend line. The Awesome Oscillator (AO), has consistently produced higher lows since late August, indicating waning bearish momentum.

All of these signs point to a potential breakout for Polkadot from its tightening price action.

While the initial target at $4.20 is not a big task for DOT bulls, overcoming the subsequent blockade at $4.31 is. The said barrier was a key support level in mid-June that facilitated a 33% rally and 11% bounce in mid-to-late August.

Hence, a flip of the $4.31 level into a support floor would indicate that DOT bulls mean business. In such a case, Polkadot price could eye a retest of the next hurdle at $4.80. In some rare cases, where the market outlook has flipped bullish, DOT might extend its rally to tag the $5 psychological level as well.

DOT/USDT 1-day chart

While the optimistic outlook for Polkadot price sounds logical and possible, investors need to be cautious of Bitcoin. The pioneer crypto has a large swap on altcoins, including DOT. A sudden shift in trend or a sell-off in BTC could have a similar effect on altcoins.

In such a case, a daily candlestick close below the critical support level of $3.98 will create a lower low and invalidate the reversal thesis. This development could catalyze a 7% crash in Polkadot to revisit the $3.70 level.