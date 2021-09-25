Polkadot price at make-or-break point as DOT awaits a range breakout

Polkadot price spots a potential symmetric triangle pattern on the 1D chart.

RSI stands neutral at 50.00, suggesting a lack of clear directional bias.

21-DMA offers immediate resistance, 50-DMA guards the downside.

Having faced rejection just shy of the $34 mark on a couple of occasions, Polkadot (DOT) bears are tightening their grip, as a fateful week draws to an end.

Polkadot price is set to book a second consecutive week of losses, as the crypto market sentiment remains undermined by the latest PBOC crackdown, a potential default story of China Evergrande property developer group and Fed’s tapering signal.

DOT price is shedding 1.75% on the day, currently trading at $30.33. Polkadot is down about 15% on a weekly basis.

Polkadot bears are testing the bullish commitments

On the daily chart, Polkadot price is traversing in a three-week-old symmetrical triangle formation, with DOT bulls having failed to find acceptance above the falling trendline resistance just below the $34.

Daily closing above the latter is critical to reverse the recent downturn, as it would validate a symmetrical triangle upside breakout, fuelling a fresh upswing towards the $40 threshold.

However, DOT buyers will first need to crack the immediate resistance aligned at the 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $32.33 for any meaningful turnaround.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades listlessly at the midline, suggesting that DOT price could yield a range breakout in either direction.

DOT/USD daily chart

If the 21-DMA barrier continues to guard the upside, then DOT price could extend the pullback towards the ascending 50-DMA at $28.38, which will offer an immediate cushion to DOT bulls.

Sellers would then aim for the horizontal 200-DMA support at $27.70. The last line of defense for DOT bulls is seen at the rising trendline (triangle) support at $26.33.

A sustained break below the latter would confirm a triangle breakdown, calling for a sharp drop towards the mildly bullish 100-DMA at $22.08.