Pepe coin (PEPE) is the token that keeps on giving, at least so far. The tokens have run from strength to strength in the past week even as skeptics warned of an impending collapse, gaining some 500% in the past two weeks as per CoinGecko data.
These warnings centered around the apparent number of whales – or entities who hold large amounts of any token – who purchased PEPE in the hours after it was first issued in mid-April.
That has led to short interest booming among futures traders, as CoinDesk reported. Shorts refer to bets against a token’s price.
Pepe coin (PEPE) is the token that keeps on giving, at least so far. The tokens have run from strength to strength in the past week even as skeptics warned of an impending collapse, gaining some 500% in the past two weeks as per CoinGecko data.
These warnings centered around the apparent number of whales – or entities who hold large amounts of any token – who purchased PEPE in the hours after it was first issued in mid-April.
That has led to short interest booming among futures traders, as CoinDesk reported. Shorts refer to bets against a token’s price.
Funding rates in perpetual futures tied to the token remain negative, indicating the dominance of bearish positions in the derivatives market. A negative funding rate indicates that shorts are dominant and are willing to pay longs to keep their bearish bets open.
An 80% price bump in the past 24 hours has led to outsized losses for these traders, however.CoinGlass data shows shorts against pepe lost at least $11 million on several exchanges over the past 24 hours – with traders losing $5.5 million on crypto exchange OKX alone, the highest figure among counterparts.
Traders lost another $2.2 million on Huobi, some $3.6 million on Bybit, and a few hundred thousand dollars on BitMEX. All these exchanges started offering pepe futures trading in the past week.
Pepe losses were third to only Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures liquidations, which usually rack up the highest futures losses.
Liquidation refers to when an exchange forcefully closes a trader’s leveraged position due to a partial or total loss of the trader’s initial margin. It happens when a trader is unable to meet the margin requirements for a leveraged position (fails to have sufficient funds to keep the trade open).
Large liquidations can signal the local top or bottom of a steep price move, which may allow traders to position themselves accordingly.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
These three catalysts are key to Bitcoin price rally to $35,000
Bitcoin price has resumed its upward trend post the US Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point (bps) interest rate hike. Experts like BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes have noted the impact of failure of US banks on Bitcoin’s uptrend.
GAL, DYDX, APT and BIT token unlocks are lined up in May amidst key macro events
Crypto token unlocks are lined up in May, with Galxe (GAL), dYdX (DYDX), Aptos (APT) and BitDAO (BIT) unlocking their tokens between May 5 and 15.
Dogecoin price in process of creating bear trap as DOGE primed for 5% intraday uptick
DOGE price was on the descent together with Bitcoin and other major pairs on Wednesday. DOGE undergoes a small fade at the start of the European session.
Coinbase terminates its Bitcoin loan service, meets Ripple legal team to discuss crypto regulation
The mounting regulatory pressures on crypto exchange Coinbase resulted in a termination of its Bitcoin loan service, Borrow. The exchange used to offer millions in loans against a Bitcoin collateral to users in several US states, prior to its termination.
Bitcoin: Fed’s interest decision will be key to BTC directional bias
Bitcoin price shows no signs of bullish momentum as it hovers below a critical psychological level. This lack of buying pressure could be a result of exhaustion after BTC’s impressive rally in Q1 of 2023.