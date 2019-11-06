Digital currency has to follow existing rules for cash and forex management.

As per Reuters, an official from the Chinese central bank, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), gave some comments regarding the country’s proposed digital currency. The official said that the digital currency needs to observe all existing rules for cash and forex management. He official also stated that the digital currency is aiming to substitute paper currency and has no implication on monetary policy. Regarding stablecoins, the officials noted that all such coins accepted in China will need to observe foreign exchange rules.

