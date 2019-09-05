PBoC Digital Currency Research Lab team are working away quietly with restricted access

- There is a devoted team which is working in secret, to have the PBoC’s own cryptocurrency released before Libra.
- Reports suggested that as soon as Facebook released its white paper, the PBoC began work immediately.
A team working behind the scenes for the PBOC’s Digital Currency Research Lab is currently in the process of selling up its digital currency system. It is being worked on in a restricted environment, with the aim to launch it before Facebook’s Libra enters the market.
Following Facebook unveiling the white paper for its Libra Project in June, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) reportedly began working. The PBoC is working in the highest gear attempting to launch its digital currency into the market before Libra comes in.
Latest reports suggest that the team of developers is working in a secret office away from the PBoC’s downtown Beijing headquarters.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Is Using Less Energy Despite Record Hash Rate, New Data Shows
Data from aggregator Statista accessed on Sept. 5 showed that despite more computing power being dedicated to Bitcoin mining, less electricity is required to fuel it.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD returns in the old range amid technical sell-off
Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $11.1 billion, has retreated from the recent high of $0.2618 and settled below $0.2600 handle during early Asian hours.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin stays calm while alcoins are deep in red
The global cryptocurrency market resumed the decline during European hours on Thursday. While Bitcoin (BTC) stays unchanged, an overwhelming majority of altcoins are nursing losses ranging from 1% to 4%.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD dips below $170.00 amid growing bearish pressire
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $18.5 has resumed the sell-off during early European hours and touched an area below $170.00. While the coin has managed to recover to $171.70.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.