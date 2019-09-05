PBoC Digital Currency Research Lab team are working away quietly with restricted access

There is a devoted team which is working in secret, to have the PBoC’s own cryptocurrency released before Libra.

Following Facebook unveiling the white paper for its Libra Project in June, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) reportedly began working. The PBoC is working in the highest gear attempting to launch its digital currency into the market before Libra comes in.

Latest reports suggest that the team of developers is working in a secret office away from the PBoC’s downtown Beijing headquarters.