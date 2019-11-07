According to them, blockchain solves information asymmetry in trade finance and proof-of-trade authenticity.

China is on the verge of releasing its national digital currency.

As per Reuters, the Chinese central bank, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), released some statements regarding their stance on blockchain technology. Firstly, they stated that the blockchain solves information asymmetry in trade finance, proof of trade authenticity. After that, they also pointed out that it effectively reduces financing risks for financial institutions, lowers financing costs for importers and exporters.

The PBOC has been extremely bullish on the blockchain technology after they revealed their intention of releasing a nationwide digital currency. This Wednesday, a PBOC official laid down the law for this proposed currency, which you can read here. FXStreet has also covered the statements the official made regarding Yuan-denominated assets. You can read that story here.

China has started to heavily endorse the blockchain technology following president Xi Jinping’s rally cry for accelerated adoption. Back in October, Jinping said: