BTC/USD tests $50K mark
Since the beginning of August, the Bitcoin cryptocurrency has edged higher by 30.94% against the US Dollar. The world's largest crypto by market cap breached the $50K level on August 23.
If the BTC/USD cryptocurrency exchange rate breaks the $50,000 resistance level, bullish traders could target the $60K mark during the following trading sessions.
However, if the resistance level holds, a decline towards the 50– day simple moving average near the 40,000 area could be expected.
ETH/USD breached $3,400
Since August 3, the Ethereum cryptocurrency has surged by 37.25% against the US Dollar. The world's second-largest crypto by market cap tested the $3,400 mark on August 23.
Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the daily time-frame chart. Most likely, buyers could continue to drive the price higher during the following trading sessions.
However, if the resistance level near the $3,400 area holds, a decline towards the 50– day simple moving average at 2565.6 could be expected in the nearest future.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC bulls target $225
Litecoin price experienced a sell-off as it set up a swing high on August 23. While this downswing sliced through a support level, it is showing signs of a rebound from its current position. Litecoin price created a higher high on August 23 at $192.
Paxos rebrands stablecoin to challenge rivals Tether and Circle
Paxos will rebrand its stablecoin from “Paxos Standard” to the “Pax Dollar” as it aims to distinguish itself from competitors including Tether and Circle. The New York-based crypto firm previously stated that USDT and USDC were “unregulated,” highlighting issues of ...
Bitcoin to retest reliability of $46,000 as Citi rolls out BTC futures
Citigroup is looking to trade CME Bitcoin futures once it receives regulatory approval. A source familiar with the crypto derivatives market said that the bank is recruiting talent to join its digital asset-based team in London.
Polkadot Crowdloan auction starts as DOT price eyes 22% upswing
Polkadot price witnessed a massive downswing yesterday as it failed to close above a crucial resistance level. This development came when the general cryptocurrency market was due for a correction.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.