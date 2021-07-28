BTC/USD tests $40,000
The BTC/USD exchange rate bounced off the $30K support level on July 21. As a result, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap has surged by 34% since last week's trading sessions.
Currently, the Bitcoin cryptocurrency is trading near the $40,000 mark resistance level.
If the blockchain breaks the resistance line, a surge towards the $50,000 area could be expected during the following trading sessions.
However, if the 40,000 resistance level holds, bears could continue to drive the price lower within this week's trading sessions.
ETH/USD above 50 and 200-day SMAs
The ETH/USD exchange rate bounced off the $1,700 support level on July 20. As a result, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has surged by 33% since last week's trading sessions.
Given that the 50– and 200– day simple moving averages are below the price level, the Ethereum cryptocurrency could continue to edge higher during the following trading sessions.
However, the cryptocurrency exchange rate could encounter resistance at 2824.35 during the following trading sessions.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Senator Elizabeth Warren warns crypto could become major threat to the financial system
United States Senator Elizabeth Warren voiced her concerns regarding the cryptocurrency market, urging Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to pinpoint and resolve the risks posed by the new asset class.
Binance aims to become a regulated financial institution
Leading crypto exchange Binance is now seeking to be licensed wherever available. The digital asset platform would be setting up regional headquarters around the world.
Uniswap price still undecided, as UNI moves to shield itself from regulators
Uniswap price rebound has stuttered over the last four trading days showing no progress, despite the continuing surge in Bitcoin from the July 20 low, keeping the altcoin coiling in the symmetrical triangle.
FTX Token price lacks explosiveness, FTT doomed to fall 26%
FTX Token price has failed to generate an impulsive rally off the June 20 low like other cryptocurrencies, disabling FTT from extending the new rebound beyond the 200-day SMA. It is another corrective stage in the context ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.