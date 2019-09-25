Ethereum network is less decentralized than it may seem.

ETH/USD is range-bound with bearish bias after a sharp sell-off on Tuesday.

The majority of Ethereum network nodes are hosted on centralized cloud services, according to the latest research conducted by Chainstack



The company prepared a list of ETH nodes and their IP-addresses using the information from ethernodes.org. Having compared the addresses with the data from hosting providers, Chainstack experts found out that Ethereum network had 8933 nodes as of September 20. Only 3434 (38.4%) were deployed on their own infrastructure, while 5499 (61.6%) were hosted on cloud servers.

Thus, 10 largest hosting providers accounted for 57.3% nodes of the second-largest digital asset. The quarter of all Ethereum nodes are located on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Also, the research revealed that 34% of nodes are from the USA.

Meanwhile, ETH/USD is changing hands at $167.16. The con has recovered from the recent low of $155.62, though it is still 15% lower from this time on Wednesday. ETH/USD is vulnerable to further losses as market sentiments remain bearish ahead of he US opening.

