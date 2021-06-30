Over 60 crypto firms prepared to exit the UK as FCA application withdrawals skyrocket

- Crypto firms are prepared to exit the United Kingdom as 64 companies have withdrawn their applications to conduct business.
- The FCA required digital asset firms to register with the regulator prior to operating in the country since January.
- Slow application approvals have led to many firms retracting their applications with the FCA.
Over 60 cryptocurrency firms have withdrawn their applications with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to do business in the United Kingdom while the country continues to tighten crypto regulations.
FCA cracks down on crypto while retail demand rises
Registration data from the FCA showed that about 64 crypto-related companies had withdrawn their applications, up by 51 in early June. Since these firms have retracted their applications, they will not be allowed to operate in the country. Due to the over
Starting in January, firms that were conducting business in cryptocurrencies have been required to register with the regulatory body prior to operating. Due to the immense volume, the regulator extended the temporary registration regime for digital asset firms.
Since early June, FCA noted that over 100 crypto-related firms are still unregistered. The approval process has been prolonged, and out of the numerous submitted applications, the British regulator only gave the green light to six firms, including Gemini and Arca.
Dozens of other companies are still being assessed while not yet considered to be “fit and proper,” according to the watchdog. The regulator is increasing the temporary relief to crypto companies until March 2022.
The FCA is beginning to show hostility toward cryptocurrency firms, issuing a warning against leading crypto exchanges last week. The financial watchdog stated that the major digital asset exchange platform is illegally operating in the country.
Binance withdrew its registration application with the FCA in mid-May, which may have led to the issuance of the recent warning. A Binance spokesperson said that the firm is working closely with the British regulator to increase the security and sustainability of the industry.
While the country attempts to clamp down further on the new asset class, the head of enforcement at the FCA noted that 111 unregistered crypto firms have been operating in the country. This comes at a time when the demand for digital assets is on the rise, as the number of adults holding cryptocurrencies in the country has reached 2.3 million.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple bulls anticipate 20% gains
XRP price has set up a higher low and two higher highs since bottoming on June 22. This move indicates the presence of buyers. While the recent local top might lead to a pullback, it will help the bulls band together, propelling Ripple to critical levels.
The road is long to recovery, but Litecoin will test $160.00 next week
The global recovery is helping several assets across the board and Litecoin is one of them. LTC is on a winning streak with four days of gains in a row, and it doesn’t seem to end soon.
Enjin may rally 15% if it can defeat critical resistance
Enjin Coin price is being rejected at a minor resistance level today as the cryptocurrency complex gets a bid, raising hopes that June 22 was the final low for the major correction.
Yearn Finance upside capped at 10%
Yearn Finance price did not test the May lows this month and has rebounded from the June 22 low, started by a doji candlestick and continued with a zigzag pattern.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.