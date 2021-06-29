Binance stays put despite FCA warning while BNB price eyes 18% upswing

- Binance is in the spotlight as FCA announced that the exchange has no permission to offer crypto products in the UK.
- The crypto exchange did not change its offering and put out statements, reasoning its stance.
- BNB price is contemplating a move higher but might sweep the lows before an upswing.
Binance, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, received a warning from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). While this news was blown out of proportion, Binance explained why it had not changed its stance despite the warnings.
On the other hand, BNB price continues to range, hinting that it might climb above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level.
FCA warns Binance’s crypto offerings in the UK
Binance received a warning from the UK watchdog, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), on June 26. The announcement mentioned that “Binance Markets Limited (BML),” part of the wider Binance Group, has not taken any permissions to offer crypto-related services and products in the UK. Therefore, the FCA added that BML was “not permitted to undertake any regulated activity in the UK.”
The caution message from the regulatory body further adds,
No other entity in the Binance Group holds any form of UK authorisation, registration or licence to conduct regulated activity in the UK. The Binance Group appear to be offering UK customers a range of products and services via a website, Binance.com
Moreover, the FCA clarifies that while they do not regulate cryptocurrencies, they do, however, regulate certain products like crypto derivatives, futures, considered “securities.”
Binance responded to this message in a tweet yesterday, noting that BML is a separate entity from Binance and does not offer any crypto-related products or services. The crypto exchange further adds,
The FCA UK notice has no direct impact on the services provided on Binance.com. Our relationship with our users has not changed.
Binance Coin price eyes higher high
Binance Coin price shows a slow but steady climb attempting to breach the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $321.50 after the previous failed try on June 24. While this consolidation continues, BNB is looking to ascend.
However, this move will not be straightforward. In fact, the likely course of action would be a dip below the recent swing lows at $270.06 or $263.55, followed by an uptrend. This downswing collects liquidity, allowing the market makers to push Binance Coin price higher. The likely target would be an 18% upswing to retest the midpoint of the range at $321.50.
If the bullish momentum persists, BNB might continue its rally to tag $345.17 and $361.75.
BNB/USDT 4-hour chart
On the flip side, if the Binance Coin price fails to recover above $270.06 or $263.55, it will reflect the affinity to go lower.
In such a case, BNB might find support at $250.36, but a breakdown of this barrier will invalidate the bullish outlook and trigger a potential downswing to May 22 swing low at $224.87.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
CAKE could jump 35% if the crypto market cooperates
PancakeSwap price action has not differed from the general trend of altcoins, a big May sell-off followed by a restrained consolidation and then a final plunge on June 21-22 to test or undercut the May low.
Tezos boasts solid support, pursues higher prices
Tezos price is attempting to rebound from the second test of the May low in five days, but the bid has not been overwhelming, reflecting a tentativeness to engage XTZ while altcoins remain trendless.
Chainlink in a balancing act as chart and on-chain metric diverge
Chainlink price successfully holds the May 23 low but does not register an oversold reading or generate substantive investor interest, thereby raising some doubt about the end of the correction.
Polygon to plunge below $1
MATIC price is stuck in consolidation. The 55-day moving average places a cap on Polygon. If Bitcoin or other majors will dip, MATIC will follow the trend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.