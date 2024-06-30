Over 1 million people hold at least one Bitcoin, here’s where BTC is headed

- Data shows over 1 million wallet addresses hold a minimum of one Bitcoin as of June 30, per Glassnode data.
- Nearly 82% of Bitcoin holders are currently profitable as BTC holds steady above $61,500.
- Bitcoin faced a choppy week, analysts predict a BTC bull run.
Bitcoin (BTC) wallet addresses holding at least one Bitcoin has crossed 1 million, per Glassnode data on June 30. Majority of BTC holders are profitable at the current price and analysts predict a bull run in the largest asset by market capitalization.
Bitcoin on-chain data shows rise in BTC ownership, unrealized gains
Glassnode data shows a consistent increase in the number of wallet addresses holding at least one Bitcoin. Over a million wallets hold at least one Bitcoin, fueling a bullish thesis for the largest cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin: Number of addresses with balance greater than 1 BTC
Data from IntoTheBlock shows that nearly 82% of the wallet addresses are currently profitable as BTC sustains itself above $61,500. 16.16 million Bitcoins are currently being held in wallet addresses with unrealized gains.
Bitcoin wallets with unrealized gains
While it is likely that holders take profits, profit-taking activities in the past few months have failed to negatively impact Bitcoin price.
Analysts predict a bull run in Bitcoin
Quinten Francois, an analyst and trader evaluated the Bitcoin price trend and noted that 71 days post the halving event, BTC is on track for a 2016-2017 style bull run “on steroids.” The analyst’s thesis is backed by Bitcoin’s gains in the previous post-halving cycles.
71 days after the halving and #Bitcoin is still on track for a 2016-2017 bull run on steroids pic.twitter.com/8yBgnUoi8K— Quinten | 048.eth (@QuintenFrancois) June 30, 2024
Data shows that Bitcoin has noted gains every cycle in similar timelines. Analyst behind the X handle @therationalroot identifies Q3 as a key time for Bitcoin price gains.
Q3. #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/Wzgnh8vg7t— Root (@therationalroot) June 30, 2024
Bitcoin trades at $61,670 at the time of writing, the asset is likely headed towards $63,943.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
