OpenSea founder Devin Finzer disclosed that the company received a Wells notice from the SEC.

The notice states that the SEC seeks legal action against OpenSea, claiming that NFTs sold on its platform are securities.

Crypto community members blasted the SEC for claiming that NFTs are securities.

OpenSea revealed on Wednesday that it has been hit with a Wells notice from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). The company alleged that the regulator claimed the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its platform are securities. The report has led to an uproar from crypto community members who have shown concerns about the SEC's crackdown approach to the crypto industry in recent months.

OpenSea joins list of crypto companies slammed with Wells notice

NFT marketplace OpenSea revealed on Wednesday that it received a Wells notice from the SEC regarding the sale of NFTs on its platform. The company's CEO, Devin Finzer, initially announced the development on the X platform, indicating that the notice came as a shock to the company.

A Wells notice is a document indicating that the SEC has completed investigating a company and intends to take enforcement action. It also allows the accused to respond to the regulator's claims before an enforcement action is taken.

Devin disclosed that the notice suggests the SEC views NFTs on its platform as securities and states the company's disposition to "stand up and fight." He buttresses that the SEC's probe into the NFT community is "a move into uncharted territory," and could affect innovations at a larger scale by putting artists in danger.

"It would be a terrible outcome if creators stopped making digital art because of regulatory saber-rattling," Devin added.

OpenSea has received a Wells notice from the SEC threatening to sue us because they believe NFTs on our platform are securities.



We're shocked the SEC would make such a sweeping move against creators and artists. But we're ready to stand up and fight.



Cryptocurrencies have long… — Devin Finzer (dfinzer.eth) (@dfinzer) August 28, 2024

In line with their resolve to fight, OpenSea pledged to commit $5 million as legal support for NFT creators and developers who may encounter a Wells notice during the process.

Crypto community members are not silent on the issue, as many have expressed displeasure towards the SEC's claim that NFTs are securities. Some also allege that this is a political agenda from the SEC, citing that Donald Trump unveiled his NFT cards only yesterday. Other key industry voices also added their views on the SEC's action.

Brian Quintenz, Global Head of Policy at a16z, posted:

"News of OpenSea receiving a Wells Notice shows plain and simple that the current SEC's crusade against the crypto industry continues unabated."

Nick Ducoff, Head of Institutional Growth at the Solana Foundation, also added:

"As a securities lawyer, I'm of the opinion the SEC shouldn't have sent OpenSea a Wells notice. As a stoic, I'm of the opinion OpenSea shouldn't be shocked that the SEC did."

Uniswap Labs CEO Hayden Adams further added:

"In crypto an SEC Wells notice means you're a legit company building an important product in the US. SEC are clowns taking the idiotic stance that digital art magically transforms into a security when it's put on a blockchain."

Meanwhile, OpenSea has experienced a steady decline in revenue since the NFT craze in 2021. Revenue dropped from $365 million in 2021 to approximately $171 million in Q2 of 2024, reflecting less activity from creators.

Additionally, its trading volumes hit record lows last year, dropping from $14 billion in 2021 to around $49 million in October 2023.

Open Sea's Well notice places it among other crypto companies that have recently faced legal actions from the SEC, including Kraken, Uniswap, Coinbase, Robinhood and Binance.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler has repeatedly suggested that much of the crypto industry falls under his agency's purview. However, the Commodity & Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has argued otherwise, stating that several key cryptocurrencies are commodities.