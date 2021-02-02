Ontology Price Analysis: ONT utility expands setting the stage for a 230% bull rally

- Ontology price is contained inside a symmetrical triangle pattern since 2019.
- The Ontology Foundation announced several positive news for ONT.
- The growth of ONT in January 2021 can lead the digital asset towards new highs.
Ontology price has been trading inside a long-term symmetrical triangle and it’s ready for a significant breakout. There are several announcements in favor of ONT which can push the digital asset towards $2.3.
Ontology Foundation gets green light for automobile app
The Ontology Foundation joined forces with Daimler Mobility AG to create the Welcome Home application which intends to provide blockchain solutions to the automotive industry. The app passed the initial screening of Daimler Mobility.
Ontology and Daimler Mobility AG's blockchain factory will develop the world's first blockchain-based mobility platform for the automotive and mobility industries on September 24, 2020, called MoveX . Announced collaboration. "Home Welcome (Welcome Home) " is MoveX is the first product of the platform, is a combination of mobility and social networking. Ontology's DeID framework ONT ID provides a highly personalized experience and integrated services while preserving user privacy and data management rights.
On February 1, the Ontology Monthly Report came out for January 2021 and seemed very positive for the digital asset. According to the article, 3,671 new members joined Ontology and the mainnet has reached 112 dapps built on it. These statistics show a significant growth in the usage of ONT that should translate into an increase in price.
Ontology price ready for a 240% rally towards $2.4
On the 3-day chart, Ontology has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern since June 2019 with a height of $1.6 between its highest and lowest points. A breakout above $0.7 will lead Ontology price towards $2.3, which is a 230% rally, calculated by adding the $1.6 difference in height of the pattern to the $0.7 breakout point.
ONT/USD 3-day chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows the strongest barrier is located between $0.65 and $0.67, which coincides with the upper trendline resistance of the symmetrical triangle pattern and gives a lot of credence to the bullish outlook after a breakout above this point.
ONT IOMAP chart
On the way down, the IOMAP model indicates that the range between $0.57 and $0.59 with 220 million ONT in volume is the sturdiest support area. Losing this level would drive Ontology price down to $0.5 wich coincides with the lower support trendline of the symmetrical triangle on the 3-day chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
