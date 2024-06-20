- Ocean Protocol price increases 6% on Thursday following Wednesday's 22% rally.
- On-chain data suggests that OCEAN’s capitulation event occurred on Wednesday.
- Supply Distribution shows that two cohorts of whales bought the token in the recent price dip.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.475 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ocean Protocol's (OCEAN) price extends its rebound and raises more than 6% on Thursday, following Wednesday’s 22% rally after a retest of its weekly support. On-chain data indicates that OCEAN experienced capitulation on Wednesday, prompting significant purchases from large holders during the recent price dip. This suggests a bullish momentum for Ocean Protocol's price as it aims for an upward rally.
OCEAN whales buy the dips
Ocean Protocol price retested its weekly support level at $0.524 on Tuesday and bounced back 22% the next day. Currently, OCEAN is up by 6% on Thursday, trading at the $0.666 level. If the weekly support holds, OCEAN's price could rally 40% to restest its June 5 high at $0.932.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is rising from an oversold condition and looking to break above the mean value of 50. The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator is below the mean zero level. If bulls are indeed making a comeback, then both momentum indicators must maintain their positions above their respective mean levels. This development would provide additional momentum to the ongoing recovery rally.
OCEAN 1-day chart
On-chain data provider Santiment’s Network Realized Profit/Loss (NPL) indicator computes a daily network-level Return On Investment (ROI) based on the coin’s on-chain transaction volume. Simply put, it is used to measure market pain. Strong spikes in a coin’s NPL indicate that its holders are, on average, selling their bags at a significant profit. On the other hand, strong dips imply that the coin’s holders are, on average, realizing losses, suggesting panic sell-offs and investor capitulation.
In OCEAN’s case, the NPL indicator had dipped -531,540 and -4.49 million on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, coinciding with an 18% price crash. This negative downtick indicates that the holders are, on average, realizing losses.
During this capitulation event, the OCEAN’s supply on exchanges declined from 406.23 million to 403.5 million in two days. This is a bullish development, which further denotes investor confidence in OCEAN.
OCEAN Network Realized Profit/Loss and Supply on Exchanges chart
Santiment’s Supply Distribution metric shows that whales with 1 million to 10 million OCEAN tokens (yellow line in the chart below) dropped from 479.20 million to 465.45 million in two days. Meanwhile, wallet holdings of 10 million to 100 million (blue line) and 100,000 to 1 million (red line) OCEAN tokens surged from 676.67 million to 690.31 million and 286.64 million to 287.69 million, respectively, in the same period.
This interesting development shows that the first cohort of whales could have fallen prey to the capitulation event. In contrast, the second and third sets of wallets seized the opportunity and accumulated OCEAN at a discount.
OCEAN Supply Distribution chart
However, if OCEAN's daily candlestick closes below $0.475 and establishes a lower low on the daily timeframe, it may signal a shift in market dynamics that favors bearish sentiment. Such a change could nullify the bullish outlook, leading to a 13% crash in the OCEAN’s price to the daily support level of $0.412.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP community anticipates free pass for Ripple after SEC drops investigation into Ethereum
Ripple (XRP) holders debate the future of the altcoin on Thursday, which could be closely related to the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) next step following its decision to end the investigation into Ethereum (ETH).
Artificial Intelligence tokens rally after Safe Superintelligence announcement by former OpenAI co-founder
OpenAI former co-founder Ilya Sutskever announced on Wednesday the launch of a new AI research lab in the US. News of Safe Superintelligence Inc.’s launch has catalyzed gains in AI-related crypto tokens.
Maker primed for a 15% rally if successfully holds key support
Maker price 11% rally on Wednesday suggests a larger bullish move might be in the works. On-chain data shows that a buy-side liquidity sweep occurred before a return in investor interest.
Jupiter price retest key support amid proposal to burn 30% of total supply
Jupiter Exchange has formulated a proposal to burn 30% (3 billion tokens valued at $2.3 billion) of the total JUP supply, focusing on deducting this reduction from team allocations while ensuring no impact on annual JUP airdrops to the community.
Bitcoin: Has BTC found a local price bottom?
Bitcoin (BTC) price looks set for a mild fall this week, weighed by slight outflows in the US spot ETFs and the US Fed keeping a hawkish interest-rate outlook despite easing inflation. Technical indicators suggest that BTC could face a further 5% correction in the short term before resuming the uptrend.