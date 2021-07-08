New York bill proposes requirement of public officers to disclose Bitcoin and crypto holdings

- New legislation has been proposed in New York, mandating public officials to disclose their Bitcoin and cryptocurrency holdings.
- Public individuals are only required to reveal their crypto funds to which they have knowledge of, over a $1,000 threshold.
- The bill would go into effect if approved in January 2022.
A new bill has been proposed in New York, presented by Democratic Senator which would require public officials to reveal their cryptocurrency holdings above $1,000.
Closing the loophole on cryptocurrencies
The New York bill, put forward by Democratic Senator Rachel May proposed to the State Senate’s Rules Committee last week, aims to close the loophole on digital currencies, including Bitcoin.
The new bill will require public individuals in the state to disclose their cryptocurrency holdings above the threshold of $1,000 annually.
She stated that the proposal would add transparency to the officials’ interest that owns digital currencies while highlighting that they are challenging to track and regulate due to the nature of cryptocurrencies.
The bill cited the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack a few months ago, in which the hackers demanded payment in Bitcoin.
The proposal added that New York officials are only required to reveal the digital asset holdings that they have knowledge of. Currently, there is a lack of clarity around the number of public officials in the state who own cryptocurrencies.
The senator’s bill further states its justification with the Internal Revenue Service’s notice issued in 2014, explaining that digital currencies should be treated as property for Federal income tax purposes.
The proposed law would be expected to be in effect on the first day of 2022 if it is eventually approved.
Following the surge in cryptocurrency prices earlier this year, retail investors have flocked to the digital currency market. New investors included Alabama Representative Barry Moore, who recently purchased Ether, Cardano and Dogecoin during the dip.
Moore bought between $5,000 to $75,000 of digital assets according to the disclosures filed with the House of Representatives earlier this month as required by the “Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act.” However, the filing did not specify the specific amount of each coin the Republican Congressman invested in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XLM price to experience déjà vu if Stellar breaks below $0.25
XLM price is nearing the latter stage of a symmetrical triangle pattern formed in response to the noteworthy oversold condition on the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI). As a continuation pattern, the probabilities are tilted towards a bearish ...
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK faces hard realities, set to decline 30%
Chainlink price has been quietly plotting a bear flag pattern since the June 22 low, tempting investors to buy LINK. Nevertheless, a break below the flag’s lower trend line will trigger the pattern and introduce a renewal of the May-June correction.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB is a compelling opportunity above $0.00000936
Shiba Inu price has been engaged in a multi-week bottoming process that illustrates an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern and a precise trigger. The completion of the right shoulder should be near as SHIB ...
Ethereum Classic price on the cusp of a 20% advance, as ETC awaits the trigger
Ethereum Classic price is shaping a symmetrical triangle continuation pattern suggesting that price will resolve to the upside and continue the rally originating on June 22. The pattern appears close to ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.