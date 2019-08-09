- Both ICOs were allegedly offering fraudulent securities offerings according to the New Jersey Bureau of Securities.
- NASAA's "Operation Cryptosweep" has 85 pending or completed cases, 330 inquiries or investigations and eight enforcement actions.
Bureau of Securities in New Jersey has announced enforcement action against two state-based initial coin offerings. Earlier, Canadian and American regulators coordinated by the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) issued stop orders against Zoptax and UNOcall, two Jersey-based ICOs. They did this with the assistance of the New Jersey authorities.
The bureau accused both the ICOs of offering unregistered securities. Zoptax was seeking between $500,000 and $3.4 million for its Zoptax Coins while UNOcall was issuing tokens and investments in its staking protocol, which offered daily interest returns between 0.18% – 0.88%.
A complete stop on the issuance was ordered. New Jersey's Attorney General's Office said that the nature of issuance, the purpose of the investments, and misleading consumer information was behind the decision. Gurbir S. Grewal, New Jersey Attorney General, said that all firms have to be compliant of the market rules, regardless of the medium they operate on.
"[The] Bureau of Securities stands ready to enforce our investor protection laws in cases involving initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency-related investment schemes. As innovation in the online cryptocurrency-related investment market continues, market players need to understand that the rules still apply to them."
As previously reported. Operation Cryptosweep has 85 pending or completed cases, 330 inquiries or investigations, and eight enforcement actions (including Zoptax and UNOcall) since the beginning of 2019. Paul R. Rodríguez, Acting Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs, said:
"The Bureau's actions today, and the actions taken by other securities regulators during 'Operation Cryptosweep,' are a reminder to investors that while not every initial coin offering or cryptocurrency-related investment is fraudulent, there are significant risks involved with these products. Investors must be on alert and not be tempted to invest in cryptocurrency-related investments without first vigorously vetting any transaction."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC hovers around $11,800 as bears won't give up - Bitcoin confluence
BTC/USD has been hovering around $11,800 handle after an initial attempt to move above $12,000 barrier during early Asian hours. The most popular digital coin is still moving within the long-term upside trend
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD regains ground, off the intraday low at $94.14
Monero (XMR) is in the green zone, gaining over 4% of its value on a day-on-day basis. Monero, now the 10th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.6 billion is changing hands at $95.50 at the time of writing.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD struggles at $90.00
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $90.22. despite some range-bound trading, the coin stays under bearish pressure following a strong sell-off from August 5 high reached on the background of Litecoin’s halving.
The ECB tightens approach to cryptocurrency market risk management
The European Central Bank (ECB) published a report “Understanding the crypto-asset phenomenon, its risks and measurement issues”. The document outlines the need for continuous monitoring of the crypto industry development.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism
The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.