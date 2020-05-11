New Californian bill proposes exemption of some cryptos from securities laws

- Lawmakers around the world are debating whether digital currencies should be categorized as securities or not.
- A bill introduced by a Californian lawmaker is proposing an exemption of select cryptos from California’s securities laws.
- It proposes the exemption of digital assets that are “presumptively not an investment contract” from the definition of security.
A Californian lawmaker has introduced a bill, which exempts a narrow set of digital currencies from the state’s corporate security classification. Introduced in the California Assembly by Ian Calderon in February, the bill was recently moved as an amendment to the legislation.
The bill proposes the exemption of digital assets that are “presumptively not an investment contract” from the definition of security. An excerpt from the bill reads:
Existing law, the Corporate Securities Law of 1968, provides for the regulation of the issuance of corporate securities, requires the qualification of an offer or sale of securities, and provides for exemptions from qualification with the Commissioner of Business Oversight.
Existing law defines a “security” to mean a note, stock, and, among other things, an investment contract. This bill would create an exception from the above definition by providing that a digital asset meeting specified criteria is presumptively not an investment contract within the meaning of a “security.” The bill would allow that presumption to be rebutted upon good cause shown by clear and convincing evidence by the Commissioner of Business Oversight, as specified.
The categorization also extends to digital assets which are “used on a fully operational network and the purpose of the asset is for a consumptive purpose, such as the access or consumption of goods, services, data, or the performance of useful functions other than as a medium of exchange or store of value.”
Regulators and lawmakers around the world are debating whether digital currencies should be categorized as securities or not. While BTC and ETH are viewed as commodities by the US regulators, XRP is facing lawsuits and is accused of violating securities laws.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto whales helped BTC/USD to extend the recovery above $9,000
The first digital currency climbed above $9,000 during European hours on Wednesday, though the upside momentum remains weak. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,083.
ETH/USD: Ethereum founder denied ETH 2.0 launch in July
Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin denied the information that ETH 2.0 would be launched by the end of July. He said that his comments during CoinDesk’s Consensus: Distributed were misunderstood.
Ripple may beef up its mass adoption case with lending services
Ripple has been growing its global presence due to a large number of advanced fintech projects and payment solutions. However, according to the job li
Bitcoin in a slow recovery mode, $9,000 unconquered
BTC/USD is changing hands above $8,900, having recovered from the intraday low of $8,806. The coin has gained over 2% on a day-to-day basis and 1% since the beginning of Wednesday, though it is still below critical $9,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large
Bitcoin bulls have done a good job this week, however, the major aim of $10,000 remains unconquered so far. Will we see a new high of 2020 before the halving? The market sentiments say yes, the technical picture is not so straightforward.