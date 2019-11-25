- NEO/USD dives below $10.00 amid global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market.
- The initial resistance is created by SMA50 on a daily chart.
NEO. the 17th largest cryptocurrency with the current market value of $560 million, has lost 13% of its value in recent 24 hours. NEO is one of the worst is the best-performing altcoin out of top-20 on Monday. At the time of writing, NEO/USD is changing hands at $8.52, off Monday's low registered at $8.40.
NEO/USD, the technical picture
Looking technically, NEO/USD reached the lowest level since the end of October. The price dropped below both SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) and SMA100 on a daily chart, which is an ominous sign for NEO bulls. The first support awaits us on approach to psychological $8.00. It is closely followed by the upper boundary of October's consolidation channel. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $6.80.
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above $9.70 (SMA50 daily) to mitigate the initial bearish pressure. A more important hurdle awaits us on approach to psychologocal $10.00 and $11.00 reinforced by SMA200 and the middle line of the Bollinger Band on the daily chart.
NEO/USD, 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
