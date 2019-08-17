Blockchain data and metrics firm Glassnode stated that a similar attack happened in April.

A dusting attack allows hackers to identify the person or company owning a particular wallet.

294,582 addresses were affected when Litecoin suffered a major dusting attack on Binance. Blockchain data and metrics firm Glassnode revealed the numbers while also stating that a similar scale attack happened back in April. The attack was first identified by James Jager, project lead at Binance Academy, who told Cointelegraph:

“It was network-wide, which meant it affected all users of litecoin that had an active litecoin address at the time. The address of the person responsible for the dusting attack can be found here: https://blockchair.com/litecoin/address/LeEMCDHmvDb2MjhVHGphYmoGeGFvdTuk2K"

The Binance Academy explained a dusting attack as such:

“A dusting attack refers to a relatively new kind of malicious activity where hackers and scammers try and break the privacy of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency users by sending tiny amounts of coins to their personal wallets. The transactional activity of these wallets is then tracked down by the attackers, who perform a combined analysis of several addresses as an attempt to identify the person or company behind each wallet.”

Jan Happel, the co-founder of Glassnode, gave more insight about the dusting attack: