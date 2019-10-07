NBA team Sacramento Kings set to develop a crypto token for a fan reward scheme

The first crypto token is going to be brought to the NBA by Sacramento Kings.

Fans will be able to earn rewards which will be payable via the Kings Tokens.

The NBA’s Sacramento Kings are the first U.S. professional sports team to develop a crypto token for fan rewards.

Kings Tokens are set to be leveraged within a token wallet added to the team’s Golden 1 Center app, this tracks the engagement and accumulated points of fans. Fans can have the ability to earn rewards through the predictive gaming platform and redeem those points for access to unique events, signed merchandise or courtside tickets and more.

The Kings CTO Ryan Montoya said: